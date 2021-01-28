[Article Headline]

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2021 -- Pilot Company today announced the return of the American Heart Association's Life is Why™ campaign to its stores this February, American Heart Month. Guests can join the fight against heart disease and stroke by donating online or visiting any of the 750 company-operated travel centers and convenience stores in the U.S. to round up or purchase a paper heart in support of the life-saving work of the American Heart Association.

"We continue to be inspired by the countless stories shared by team members, guests and loved ones demonstrating the importance of heart and brain health," said Brian Ferguson, Chief Merchant of Pilot Company. "The importance of giving to raise funds for the American Heart Association's critical research and programs is greater than ever, especially due to COVID-19. With everyone's help, we can make a difference for someone's 'why' and improve the well-being of those in our communities and all over the world."

During the month of February, Pilot Company will provide convenient ways for guests to give at its locations across the country, including company-operated Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers and One9 Fuel Network Stores. For guest safety, contactless payment options are available with tap-and-pay enabled pin pads, Apple Pay and Google Pay in stores or on the company's website. The company's fundraising initiatives include:

Paper Heart Icons : $1, $3 and $5 red hearts will be available for purchase at all locations.

: $1, $3 and $5 red hearts will be available for purchase at all locations. Pin-Pad Round Up or Donation*: Guests can round up their purchase to the nearest whole dollar or elect to donate other amounts at the pin-pad during checkout.

Guests can round up their purchase to the nearest whole dollar or elect to donate other amounts at the pin-pad during checkout. Donate Online: A donation link also will be included on the company's campaign websitethroughout the month of February to provide guests another convenient way to donate.

Throughout the campaign, guests will also find exclusive deals in the Pilot Flying J app on healthier food and beverage options at Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers. Offers to save on snacks and drinks that are healthier for those on-the-go include Perfect Bars, Think Jerky, RX Bars, Wonderful Pistachios, KIND Bars, Chobani Yogurt, cheeses, freshly prepared fruit and protein cups, bottled water and Pilot Coffee.

All of the proceeds raised through Life is Why™ will directly benefit the critical programs of the American Heart Association and will enable the Association to:

Fund research that can improve the health outcomes of heart and stroke patients;

Train more than 2.5 million high school students in CPR annually;

Support the work of local entrepreneurs and organizations working to improve health outcomes in under-resourced communities.

To learn more about Pilot Company's Life is Why™ campaign, visit pilotflyingj.com/life-is-why or to find nearby locations to donate, download the Pilot Flying J app. To learn more about the Life Is Why™ campaign, please visit www.heart.org/lifeiswhy

*Certain purchases (including, without limitation, fuel and fuel additives and purchases made on fleet cards or direct bill programs) are not eligible for round-up contributions.

About Pilot Company

Pilot Company keeps North America's drivers moving as one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year. With more than 1,000 retail and fueling locations across both the Pilot Flying J Travel Center network and the One9Fuel Network, Pilot Company makes road travel easier with a variety of products, amenities and services. The Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and provides truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. The One9 Fuel Network connects a variety of fuel stops to provide value, convenience and perks to fleets and professional drivers at more than 240 locations across the United States. Pilot Company's energy division supplies fuel, DEF, bio and renewables and provides hauling and disposal services as the third largest tanker fleet in North America.

Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 10 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. More information on locations and amenities are available on the Pilot Flying J app. For additional information about Pilot Company and its commitment to team members and giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a leading force for a world of longer, healthier lives. With nearly a century of lifesaving work, the Dallas-based association is dedicated to ensuring equitable health for all. We are a trustworthy source empowering people to improve their heart health, brain health and well-being. We collaborate with numerous organizations and millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, advocate for stronger public health policies and share lifesaving resources and information. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.