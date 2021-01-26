INFORM Software Corporation Hosting Manufacturing Process Optimization Webinars

INFORM Software Corporation, a leading provider of AI-based optimization software that facilitates improved decision making, processes and resource management across diverse industries, announced that it will hosting three webinars focused on optimizing various manufacturing and assembly processes in sectors ranging from various machine building to marine and aircraft engines, turbines, generators, fluid power and air motors to pumps, hydraulics and industry cranes with a high diversity of end products and complex planning processes.

Developed specifically for C-level decision makers and key employees in the area of planning and logistics, each webinar will be held on different days, all at 3:00 PM CET (6 AM PST, 8 AM CST, 9 AM EST USA), and will cover specific topics as follows:

February 23, 2021

Production planning of the future – The road to digitalization, AI and machine learning

In this webinar, INFORM will demonstrate how companies can utilize technologies such as AI and Machine Learning in a targeted environment to increase efficiency and planning in their production. They will learn how to capitalize on their data by making decisions with the assistance of intelligent solutions that increase planning reliability and adherence to schedules in the long term; how machine learning can help accurately predict replenishment lead times; and how to optimally schedule production despite limited capacities.

February 26, 2021

Digitalization in mechanical engineering: Mastering complexity in production

As companies and industries place great focus on the digitalization of daily operations and production processes, mechanical and plant engineering are facing growing challenges. These include increasing consumer options driving more production variants, smaller batch sizes, and daily changes at short notice; and heightened emphasis on delivery reliability, realistic scheduling and agility making a specialized planning more critical than ever. This webinar will discuss the benefits of an intelligent planning solution in an environment of ever-increasing complexity. Participants will learn how to master the daily challenges even with smallest batch size. This webinar is geared for individuals in management, manufacturing, planning, purchasing and IT disciplines.

March 02, 2021

Increased transparency in project and assembly planning focusing on mechanical and plant engineering

Project and assembly planning in mechanical and plant engineering often presents major challenges. The combination of externally sourced parts and in-house produced items is just one example of these challenges. These types of obstacles can increase complexity trying to plan and schedule assembly processes, ultimately making manual planning impossible. Delivering products to consumers on time and according to schedule can be highly challenging for machine and plant component manufacturers. In this webinar, participants will how they can achieve overall project management goals in mechanical and plant engineering while planning and delivering parallel projects on schedule. Key areas of focus will be on how to: plan all resources in a centralized manner; achieve real-time synchronization with an ERP system; integrate optimized shift and employee scheduling; and create as single source of truth for project planning.

About INFORM GmbH

INFORM develops software for the optimization of business processes using Digital Decision Making based on Artificial Intelligence and Operations Research. The company supplements classic IT systems and increases the profitability and resilience of many companies. While data management software only provides information, INFORM systems can analyze large amounts of data in a matter of seconds, calculate numerous decision variants and suggest the best possible solution to the user for implementation. Today, more than 800 software engineers, data analysts and consultants support more than 1,000 customers worldwide in manufacturing, trade, airports, ports, logistics, banks, and insurance companies. Processes including sales planning, production planning, personnel deployment, logistics and transport, inventories, supply chain management as well as fraud prevention in insurance and payment transactions are optimized. www.inform-software.com