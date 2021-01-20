FM Logistic Group signs €222 million green loan to finance logistics infrastructure projects

Logistics real estate firm Batilogistic has signed a 9-year green loan of EUR 222 million with a group of banks comprising ING, Banque Européenne du Crédit Mutuel, CIC Est, Groupe Crédit Agricole (LCL, Crédit Agricole Lorraine, Crédit Agricole Alsace Vosges, Crédit Agricole Brie Picardie), Société Générale and BRED Banque Populaire. The loan will be used to finance land and logistics buildings in several international markets.

Interest rates will vary based on three environmental and social criteria:

The proportion of LEED or HQE certified buildings in Batilogistic’s real estate portfolio. LEED and HQE are sustainability certificates for buildings.

The reduction of scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions from warehouses owned by Batilogistic and operated by FM Logistic in France.

FM Logistic’s position in the EcoVadis rating, which assesses companies on sustainability criteria. The next rating is due in the first half of 2021.

Meeting the criteria set for reduced interest rates will require close cooperation between Batilogistic and FM Logistic. The former designs and develops warehouses. The latter operates these facilities on behalf of its customers. Batilogistic and FM Logistic are among the first logistics companies to link financing costs with their environmental and social performance.

12 warehouses owned by Batilogistic and operated by FM Logistic are HQE or LEED-certified. Since 2018, FM Logistic has reduced the greenhouse gas emissions from its logistics facilities by 17 percent in absolute terms. The company is on track to achieve its 20 percent reduction target between 2018 and 2022. The company aims for carbon neutrality for its warehousing operations by 2030.

ING coordinated the transaction. BECM acted as the credit agent. LCL worked on defining the appropriate ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) criteria. It will also assess progress made towards the set objectives.

About FM Logistic

Founded in France in 1967, FM Logistic is an independent, family-owned company that provides supply chain solutions to a broad range of companies in the FMCG, retail, beauty & cosmetics, industrial manufacturing, and healthcare industries. It is active in 14 countries across Europe, Asia, and Latin America (Brazil). It achieved revenue of €1.43 billion in the fiscal year to March 2020 and has more than 27,500 FTE employees.

More information about FM Logistic’s sustainability agenda can be found at http://sustainable-development.fmlogistic.com/en/index.html