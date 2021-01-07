New RTI 4K Video Over IP Platform Enables Seamless Control Integration

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Jan. 7, 2021 — RTI, a leading control and automation manufacturer, today announced a new Video over IP (VIP) platform that allows integrators to distribute 4K UHD video over a 1GB network switch. This exceptionally flexible system can be installed in minutes, scaled to a virtually unlimited number of endpoints, and controlled natively within the RTI control environment. For the user, everything in the system is conveniently displayed on an RTI touchpanel, remote, or mobile device with video preview, making it easy to align any source with any display.

"Our new VIP platform allows integrators to take advantage of existing network infrastructure to cost-effectively distribute crystal-clear video to displays across installations of any size," said RTI Director of AV Product Management, Neal Ellsworth. "We've designed it so that integrators can deliver the benefits of Video over IP without the need for a deep understanding of networking or the need to manually assign IP addresses. It's fully integrated into the RTI Integration Designer APEX programming and configuration platform, so all endpoints auto-discover and configure. This saves time on every installation."

At the heart of the RTI Video over IP platform is the VIP-UHD-CTRL Control Module, which combines simplified APEX integration with IR, RS-232, or TCP/IP control, and a wizard-based interface for fast and automated system configuration. Advanced signal management provides independent routing of IR, RS-232, USB/KVM, audio, and video signals, while two RJ45 LAN connections bridge the main and VIP networks to increase performance and eliminate the need for a VLAN. Multiple displays can easily be combined into video walls, up to 16x16, using the video wall function.

"Where the Video over IP line really shines is in the user experience," continued Ellsworth. "The video preview images on the touchpanel, remote, or mobile device put the user in full control of what is playing where in the system from the same interface they use to manage the rest of the home or business."

With a 60Hz refresh rate and support for 4K resolution, the platform's VIP-UHD-TX transmitter and VIP-UHD-RX receiver provide exceptional video quality, using visually lossless compression technology to deliver signals up to 328 feet/100 meters. HDCP 2.2 compliance with advanced EDID management eliminates copy-protected black screens when connecting HDMI sources, while built-in scaling lets each screen in a network display its full resolution instead of being limited by the lower resolution of legacy displays. The transmitter and receiver feature analog audio embedding and breakout, and support all known HDMI audio formats, including Dolby TrueHD®, Dolby Digital Plus®, and DTS-HD Master Audio® transmission.

To minimize cable clutter, the VIP-UHD-CTRL, VIP-UHD-TX, and VIP-UHD-RX can be powered by power over Ethernet (PoE), while up to four transmitters or receivers can be mounted using the 2RU RM-4VIP2 rack-mount adaptor shelf, which includes all necessary mounting hardware.

More information about RTI is available at www.rticorp.com/video-over-ip.

