Redwood Logistics Enables Seamless Access to Freightos.com’s Freight-as-a-Service Platform from Any

CHICAGO- November 17, 2021-- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest-growing supply chain and logistics companies, is partnering with Freightos.com, an online global freight booking platform, enabling global shippers of all sizes to connect any Transportation Management System (TMS) to Freightos.com’s Freight-as-a-Service (FaaS) B2B network via a pre-built RedwoodConnect™ integration.

Since January 2021, 94% of small- and medium-sized businesses (SMB) reported disruptions to their supply chain operations, including transit times nearly doubling and freight prices reaching record highs. To help importers and exporters navigate these challenging market conditions, Freightos.com’s FaaS delivers instant multimodal freight pricing and capacity from the largest selection of forwarders across the globe all via real-time API connections. RedwoodConnect™, Redwood’s proprietary, turnkey supply chain integration platform, will now feature FaaS through Freightos.com to provide customers with more control over global shipments.

“Freight-as-a-Service is a game changer for our customers. It is revolutionizing the way our customers operate by providing an efficient and reliable method to confidently manage international shipments of all sizes from anywhere in the world,” said Eric Rempel, Redwood’s Chief Innovation Officer. “RedwoodConnect™ eliminates the need for tedious, drawn-out implementations by pre-integrating with all of our SaaS partners, allowing shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners and technologies into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint.”

RedwoodConnect™ streamlines even the most complex integration use cases, providing customers seamless access to Freightos.com’s freight booking platform to book and manage their shipments through any TMS or system of record. FaaS connects users to the world of freight through real-time API connections, delivering instant multimodal freight pricing and capacity via one platform.

“Freight, which has become the main conversation in board rooms across the globe, remains mostly offline in a world where digitization is paramount,” said Ian Arroyo, Chief Commercial Officer, Freightos.com. “Together with Redwood, Freightos.com’s Freight-as-a-Service provides companies of all sizes digital access to a fast, streamlined shipping experience.”

About Redwood Logistics

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 20 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management and logistics consulting all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology delivery model—Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS). LPaaS utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, visit www.redwoodlogistics.com.

About Freightos.com

International trade is the core of the world economy. However, the $500 billion global freight market powering trade remains one of the last offline industries, increasing costs and reducing reliability for the world’s supply chains.

Freightos® is the digital booking platform for global freight, connecting carriers, freight forwarders, and importers/exporters. Freightos makes international shipping faster, more cost-effective and reliable, expanding trade between the people of the world. The Freightos Group is the parent company of three business units including Freightos.com, WebCargo by Freightos, and Freightos Data.

Freightos.com is the largest digital freight marketplace, connecting logistics providers and importers/exporters for instant pricing, booking, and shipment management. Over twelve thousand SMEs and enterprise organizations have sourced shipping services via Freightos. Together with partners such as Alibaba.com, Freightos.com enables smoother global shipping.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Zvi Schreiber in 2012, the Freightos Group is a widely recognized LogTech (logistics technology) leader with a worldwide presence and a broad customer network. Freightos has raised $120 million from leading venture funds and strategic investors.

