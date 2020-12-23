Hannibal Industries announces new executives

December 23, 2020 [Los Angeles, Calif.] – Today, Hannibal Industries, the leading pallet rack manufacturer, officially announces and welcomes its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Eric Andres and a Chief Information Officer, Venky Govind. As members of the executive team, Andres and Govind will implement strategies that will further position Hannibal as a leader in the industry.

Prior to coming onboard at Hannibal, Andres has retained success leading strategic, financial and marketing operations at a Fortune 500 company, Owens Corning. During Andres’ tenure that spans more than a decade at Owens Corning, he developed an expertise in leading financial planning and analysis (FP&A), budgets, forecasts and financial planning. Andres graduated Cum Laude and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from Miami University and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from University of Michigan – Stephen M. Ross School of Business.

With 25 years of leadership experience, Govind has served various industries surrounding manufacturing, retail, life sciences, and consumer goods. Govind has also led enterprise IT strategies and digital transformations in high-growth, global, private-equity, merger and acquisition environments. With a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Wake Forest University, Govind has also obtained certifications from The Open Group (Enterprise Architect) and Project Management Institute (PMP).

To stay connected to Hannibal, please visit: hannibalindustries.com, on Twitter @HannibalRack, on the Hannibal Rack YouTube channel and on LinkedIn.

About Hannibal Industries, Inc.

Hannibal Industries, Inc., headquartered in the Los Angeles metro area, is a leading pallet rack manufacturer with a diverse product line that enables the company to offer material handling products to the most massive operations in the world. This employee-owned company is the largest U.S. manufacturer of steel pallet rack west of the Mississippi River.

The company’s industry leading product offering includes TubeRack, Structural Pallet Rack, Roll-Formed Selective Pallet Rack, Hybrid Systems, Cantilever Systems, Pushback Systems, Pallet Flow Systems, Case Flow Systems and Drive-In Systems. Engineering and design services offered by the company include system design; seismic engineering; permit administration; in-house installation and custom fabrication. A true innovator, Hannibal Industries was awarded a patent in 2006 for a pallet rack system adjustable safety restraint, and a patent for its TubeRack in 2015.