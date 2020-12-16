Hyster Recognized for Innovations Advancing Sustainability and Productivity

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Dec. 16, 2020) – Innovative lift truck power options and a broad range of productivity-enhancing solutions have earned Hyster Company two recent award recognitions. Hyster is a winner of the 2020 Green Supply Chain Award presented by Supply & Demand Chain Executive and is also named on the 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Provider list by Food Logistics.

The Green Supply Chain Award recognized Hyster® Power Match, the company’s lift truck power selection process that helps determine the best-fit power source for customers based on variables like sustainability goals, space constraints, fleet composition, number of shifts, local utilities and operator discipline. Hyster offers the industry’s widest range of motive power options including lithium-ion batteries and hydrogen fuel cells across a broad range of lift truck classes.

Placement on the FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list recognizes Hyster solutions tailored to help food and beverage operations answer challenges like cost pressures, thin margins and labor availability. For example, the Hyster® end rider series with precision pick helps operators build orders faster by moving between pick locations with the touch of a button. Similarly, the W45ZHD walkie pallet truck with optional lithium-ion battery pack helps retail delivery drivers maximize uptime with opportunity charging and longer run times compared to traditional battery solutions.

“To be competitive today, operations have to move more, faster and with reduced environmental impact,” says Jennifer Meyers, Brand Manager, Hyster Company. “That’s why we’re dedicated to delivering innovative electrification options that don’t sacrifice the performance needed to power through productivity goals.”

The SDCE Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies and suppliers making sustainability a core part of their supply chain strategy, solutions and services to achieve measurable sustainability goals.

The FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list honors leading software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient and reliable global food and beverage supply chain.

About Hyster Company

Hyster Company is a leading world-wide lift truck designer and manufacturer. Hyster Company offers 130 lift truck models configured for gasoline, LPG, diesel and electric power, with one of the widest capacity ranges in the industry — from 2,000 to 105,000 lbs. Supported by one of the industry’s largest and most experienced dealer networks, Hyster Company builds tough, durable lift trucks that deliver high productivity, low total cost of ownership, easy serviceability and advanced ergonomic features, accompanied by outstanding parts, service and training support.

Hyster Company is a division of Hyster-Yale Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ more than 7,600 people world-wide.

