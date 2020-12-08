5 Tips for Energy Solutions

All material handling companies strive for greater synergies to optimize energy efficiencies, productivity and truck performance. There are a few tips and tricks to implement at your plant that will help you achieve a more energy-conscious environment:

Optimize Your Operations

Implementing intralogistics solutions, such as telematics systems, into your trucks and equipment provides valuable data that can be analyzed and used to make informed customer recommendations. This data can provide valuable insights as to what is working in your warehouse and what isn’t, creating more space for product, workforce productivity and overall efficiency

Utilize Lithium-ion Batteries

Lithium-ion batteries provide increased power capabilities and efficiencies so that your trucks can run longer, recharge quicker and move more pallets all while saving on energy costs.

Monitor Your Battery Usage

A battery monitoring system like iBATTERY provide timely data about forklift battery temperature, water levels, charge intervals and state of charge. Tools like this remotely monitor battery operating parameters across an entire vehicle fleet, allowing operations to avoid unscheduled downtime, maximize utilization and extend the life of forklift batteries.

Maintain Your Battery

Taking good care of your forklift’s battery is essential. Make sure to maintain the correct water level (about one-half inch below the battery cap opening), monitor proper charge intervals, inspect your battery for any defects or malfunctions and have your service provider repair them as needed.

Seek Outside Expertise:

A trusted and knowledgeable partner like Raymond can help you determine and implement the most applicable energy strategy for your operation. Reach out to your local Solutions and Service Center for industry-leading knowledge from the experts at Raymond.

To learn more about what Raymond is doing to ensure warehouse, distribution and supply chain operations stay efficient and productive, visit www.raymondcorp.com.