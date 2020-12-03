The Cooperative Logistics Network surpasses 300 members around the world

Valladolid, Spain, 2nd December 2020. The Cooperative Logistics Network, the first international freight forwarding network with global coverage to launch instant quoting ability for its members, has set a new coverage record by adding its 300th agent. One major factor contributing to this growth is the fact that all members have had to pass a rigorous selection process, so only forwarders of the highest standards are part of the network.

“I am very excited about the sharp rise in the number of our members which is even more worthwhile bearing in mind the pandemic and the crumbling economy worldwide. This increase undoubtedly demonstrates the efficiency, cooperation among partners, productiveness, and expediency of the network which has been operational for the last 5 years,” says Antonio Torres, the President and Founder of The Cooperative Logistics Network.

Every year the Coop organizes an Annual Meeting which brings together all the members under one roof so that they can talk face to face and discuss the prospects of collaborating in the future. The increase in the number of cities covered definitely had a role to play in the outstanding success of the Virtual Meeting of 2020 and the record attendance of The Coop’s Annual Meeting in 2019 where more than 180 freight forwarders met at Abu Dhabi.

The Coop is also the first international freight forwarding network with global coverage to launch instant quoting ability for its members. FreightViewer - a member-exclusive transport management software - enables the members to instantly create professional and accurate door-to-door quotations by establishing an automated data transfer of carrier rates and tariffs. This year, The Cooperative has taken a step forward with the enhancements of this TMS by establishing agreements with some of the most prominent shipping solutions providers in the market.

Mr. Torres further adds, “As I see it, our key to success is the quality of the network, the wide international coverage, as well as the benefits offered. Our team always strives for more and better services, in order to provide members with the most innovative advantages- firstly, through our efforts to improve our TMS- FreightViewer and secondly, with the wide array of logistics and marketing tools. This year, for example, we have created a new personalized online brochure for members and we have launched our blog.”

The Cooperative Logistics Network is presently represented by 304 independent freight forwarders from 130 countries spanning all five continents.