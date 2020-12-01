Durabook's Rugged Computers Keep Bay Counties Diesel Service on Schedule

Durabook Americas, Inc., a leading manufacturer of rugged computing solutions, has kept Bay Counties Diesel Service (BCDS) up and running, improving both the company's bottom line and customer satisfaction with the rugged laptops since 2013. BCDS provides full-service diesel truck repair to commercial trucking companies and independent operators in Northern California.

"Today, it is impossible to repair a commercial truck without a mobile computing solution that can diagnose the problems," commented Ray Mowry, Bay Counties Diesel Service President. "However, the harsh environment of the repair shop meant that standard commercial laptops had a very short life span of a period of months. With the purchase of our first rugged computer from Durabook, we saw the immediate advantages, not only in ruggedness but also the sunlight-readable display that made it easier to read the screen outdoors."

For Bay Counties Diesel Service, having a mobile computing system that can quickly and reliably run the OEM diagnostic programs is key to their success as a repair station. Having a computer down means that the technicians cannot work on a truck, which adversely affects its bottom line. Initially, Bay Counties Diesel Service purchased the Durabook S15C, then the SA14, and has recently upgraded to the Durabook S14I.

"We are excited to be supporting a local business here in Fremont, CA, that provides such a valuable service to our nation's supply chain," stated Tom Wang, Durabook America's president. "Commercial truckers are the engine behind our nation's economy, keeping goods moving for both consumers and businesses alike."

An additional challenge that they have discovered is that the OEM software they use from the truck manufacturers requires double-clicking diagnostic information; this is something that tablets cannot do today. Durabook's rugged laptops can run all OEM manufacturer diagnostic software reliably and quickly for the service technicians. And the computing power provided by the latest chipsets from Intel ensures that these diagnostic programs run optimally.

ABOUT BAY COUNTIES DIESEL SERVICE

Bay Counties Diesel Service is a full-service diesel truck repair shop located in Northern California specializing in truck and trailer repair, DPF baking and cleaning, and parts sales for all major brands of commercial trucks. Bay Counties Diesel Service's team of full-time service technicians provide Fleet Service & Inspections, Engine Repair & Rebuilding, Diesel Particulate Filter Oven, Opacity Testing, Full Electrical Diagnostic & Repair, Rebuild Transmission/Differential, Full Air & Hydraulic Brake Service, Electronic Engine, Diagnostics, Complete Fabrication & Welding, and Hydraulic Repair. For more information, visit: https://www.bcdstruck.com/

ABOUT DURABOOK AMERICAS

Durabook Americas is an innovator in purpose-built, rugged computing solutions. We leverage the field experience of our client-partners throughout the U.S. Armed Forces, public safety agencies, and field-service organizations to deliver reliable, cost-effective, and customizable solutions. Every new product and feature is inspired by listening to our customers. Our diverse team of product engineers adeptly transforms what is possible in the rugged laptop and tablet market.

Durabook Americas, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California, and is the North American subsidiary of Twinhead International Corporation, a leading manufacturer and customizer of rugged computing solutions, including the globally acclaimed Durabook brand. For more information on Durabook Americas, Inc., visit www.DurabookAmericas.com.

