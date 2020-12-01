Associated Wholesale Grocers Selects BluJay’s Transportation Management for Shippers Platform

BluJay Solutions, a leading provider of global supply chain software and services, today announces that Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc., the nation's largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, has selected BluJay’s Transportation Management for Shippers solution.

Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG) serves more than 1,100 member companies and over 3,100 locations throughout 28 states from eight full-line wholesale divisions. AWG sought a technology that has the capability to evolve as its business does and can deliver a sound ROI, support functional requirements, and provide a flexible platform to support future growth.

BluJay demonstrated the ability to handle AWG’s varied functional requirements and offers access to a large network of carriers and partners - both key to AWG’s selection.

“We see the BluJay network and technology as a way to strengthen and enhance our communication and relationships with carriers and partners while providing advanced capabilities we were looking for in a solution,” says Richard Kearns, EVP, Distribution and Logistics at AWG. “In addition to participating in the large transportation network, we will benefit from a state-of-the-art platform that enables us to further standardize processes and increase productivity - and BluJay’s cloud-based TMS means we are always on the latest version of the software.”

AWG will implement BluJay’s Transportation Management for Shippers technology to support its inbound transportation operations. The company expects to improve efficiencies, greater optimization capabilities, and access to data to improve scalability.

“BluJay is excited to welcome AWG as a customer. We know that AWG will derive value from BluJay’s data, network, and applications (DNA), and just as importantly, from a long, rewarding relationship of working together. We value AWG’s trust in selecting BluJay as their partner for the future and look forward to great results,” said Tim Conroy, Senior Vice President Sales - Americas, at BluJay Solutions.

About Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc.

Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG) is the nation's largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, serving over 1,100 member companies and over 3,100 locations throughout 28 states from 8 full-line wholesale Divisions. The consolidated sales for AWG are approximately $10 billion. In addition to its cooperative wholesale operations, the company also operates subsidiary companies. Those provide related real estate and supermarket development services, print and digital marketing services, and health and beauty care, general merchandise, pharmaceutical, specialty foods, and natural and organic products. For more information, visit www.awginc.com or follow @AWGCorporate on Twitter.

About BluJay Solutions

BluJay Solutions helps companies around the world achieve excellence in logistics and trade compliance - it’s in our DNA. Through a blend of Data, Networks, and Applications, delivered in the BluJay Way, our DNA platform powers the Frictionless Supply Chain for thousands of the world’s leading manufacturers, retailers, distributors, freight forwarders, customs brokers, carriers, and logistics service providers. To learn more, visit: www.blujaysolutions.com, or follow us on Twitter @myblujay and LinkedIn.