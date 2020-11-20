Survey reveals confidence in on-time fulfillment this holiday season

Consumers and retailers are confident that holiday shopping orders will arrive on time during this unprecedented peak season, according to a survey from logistics and supply chain solutions firm XPO Logistics, released Thursday.

XPO surveyed retailers and consumers in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Spain about holiday shopping and shipping activity in light of accelerating e-commerce activity due to the coronavirus pandemic. The firm found that almost all of them are positive about the supply chain’s ability to meet increased demand despite heightened safety restrictions this year.

Key consumer findings included:

85% said they believe their online holiday purchases will arrive on time.

51% said they prefer to purchase gifts online, while 27% said they prefer in-store shopping, with online as their second choice.

60% cited price as the most important factor when making a holiday purchase.

Consumers noted some drawbacks to online shopping, including the inability to view merchandise in person (30%), but expressed overall confidence in the process, XPO said. Relatively few respondents had concerns about damaged goods (12%) or the returns process (9%).

Retailer findings included:

91% said they feel prepared to manage the surge in e-commerce orders, and 57% plan to offer sales earlier than in previous holiday seasons.

62% said they have added or plan to add outsourced supply chain support from third-party logistics (3PL) and transportation providers.

60% said they have added or plan to add warehousing support, either in-house or through third-party providers.

Retailers also expressed some practical concerns about managing volume during the pandemic, citing inventory levels and technology among the factors most likely to come under pressure.

The XPO survey was conducted by independent research firm Statista in mid-October.