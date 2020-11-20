DCV Infographic

Six signs of the warehouse e-volution

The e-commerce boom has had a profound effect on warehousing and distribution operations—even those outside the retail sector, according to the second installment of the multiyear “Logistics 2030” study. Here are just six of the ways the e-comm revolution is transforming DC operations.

November 20, 2020
Susan K. Lacefield
Editor’s note: For more details on the study, see the article “Where it’s at” from our November 2020 issue.

Download PDF version (534 KB)6 signs of the warehouse e-volution infographic

