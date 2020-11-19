Logistics Plus Expands Importer of Record Services to over 190 Countries

ERIE, PA (November 19, 2020) – Logistics Plus Inc., a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, has announced an expansion of its Importer of Record (IOR) and Exporter of Record (EOR) services to and from than 190 countries around the world. Logistics Plus has been providing IOR and EOR services to its global technology clients for several years but has since expanded its capabilities into other industries and additional countries. The newly augmented operation is headed up by an experienced team based in Erie, Pennsylvania with support from the company’s offices and agents around the world.

IOR/EOR service providers are companies that take on the responsibility for an import or export shipment. Services include obtaining necessary import/export licenses, preparing the required paperwork, providing compliance checks, arranging for customs clearance, and assisting with all other aspects of the logistics.

“Shipping high-value products like technology equipment or servers globally is complex for even the most experienced logistics experts,” said Yuriy Ostapyak, COO and director of global operations for Logistics Plus. “These types of shipments are often highly regulated and require expensive import permits and local knowledge to avoid costly fines or delays. Logistics Plus has both the experience and expertise as an Importer of Record for a variety of clients and our expanded services in this area will allow us to now help additional importers and exporters around the world.”

Visit www.logisticsplus.com/ior-services for additional information.

About Logistics Plus Inc.

Logistics Plus Inc. provides freight transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. The company was founded over 24 years ago in Erie, PA by local entrepreneur, Jim Berlin. Today, Logistics Plus is a highly regarded, fast-growing, and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the “plus” in logistics by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things, that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success.

The Logistics Plus® network includes offices, warehouses, and agents located in Erie, PA; Akron, OH; Buffalo, NY; Chicago, IL; Chino, CA; Cleveland, OH; Dallas, TX; Des Moines, IA; Detroit, MI; Fort Worth, TX; Haslet TX; Houston, TX; Laredo, TX; Lexington, NC; Los Angeles, CA; Melbourne, FL; Nashville, TN; New York, NY; Olean, NY; San Francisco, CA; Australia; Bahrain; Belgium; Canada; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Egypt; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Kazakhstan; Kenya; Libya; Mexico; Netherlands; Poland; Saudi Arabia; Taiwan; Turkey; UAE; Ukraine; Uganda; and United Kingdom; with additional agents around the world. For more information, visit logisticsplus.com or follow @LogisticsPlus on Twitter.