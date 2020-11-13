Taking dock safety to new widths.

Well documented as among the riskiest of work environments, the loading dock is responsible for about 1 in 4 industrial accidents and is a focal point for warehouse safety efforts.

A little-known, but potentially devastating hazard on the dock is the risk of trailer collapse. Heavy, fast moving forklifts loading/offloading within the trailer, create enormous stress and side-to-side force on the trailer’s landing gear. Aging landing gear, or just the physics of an imbalanced load, can result in trailer collapse.

When a trailer tips or rolls, the consequences can be considerable. Forklift drivers and nearby workers are at immediate risk of injury, or worse. And, business interruption, lost shipments, facility damage, and closed loading docks also contribute to what is always a costly event.

Ideal Warehouse Innovations, leaders in Trailer collapse prevention, manufacture a family of trailer stands designed to simply and cost-effectively address this risk.

Easily positioned at the trailer’s nose, a trailer stand is there to offer 100,000-lbs of support in the event of mishap. Our line-up of trailer stands includes options perfect for virtually any dock environment. Our top performers have ergonomic, crank-free features that make deployment and removal simple tasks.

The self-leveling AutoStand Plus wheels into place, rises into position and locks tight with an ingenious lever system. Our No Boots on the GroundTM Shuntable trailer stand is positioned by shunt truck, safely eliminating the need for a worker on the tarmac at all.

And the AutoStand Wide (the newest member of the trailer stand family) provides the ultimate in stability as it supports 2/3 of the trailer’s width. The ultra-wide, engineered design protects against the side-to-side stresses created by the moving forklift working within the trailer.

