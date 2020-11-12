PILOT FREIGHT SERVICES NAMED TOP 50 LEADING 3PL BY GLOBAL TRADE MAGAZINE

GLEN MILLS, PA – November 12, 2020 – Pilot Freight Services (Pilot), a worldwide provider of transportation and logistics services backed by ATL Partners and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI), was named one of America’s 50 Leading 3PLs by Global Trade Magazine. This award recognizes the most competitive 3PLs transforming domestic and global logistics who raise the bar by exceeding client’s expectations and offer exemplary competitive solutions. Global Trade Magazine based the 50 nominations on industry reputation, outstanding operational excellence, game-changing initiatives, disruptive technology, and unmatched levels of innovation.

The 2020 awards spotlighted 3PLs who have persevered through the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to provide excellent service. Global Trade Magazine noted that logistic customers are looking for 3PL providers who can provide speedy shipments, have the ability to manage inventory with a touch of a button, and offer personalized and customized service tailored to specific needs.

“Our team is committed to offering the highest level of service for our customers even during challenging times,” says John Hill, president and chief commercial officer. “It is an honor to be recognized by Global Trade magazine. The award is a testament to the hard work and expertise of our team at Pilot.”

Pilot delivers added value through customized solutions to streamline operations and improve efficiencies across supply chains. By combining effective transport services with strategically located logistics facilities, strong vendor relationships and advanced IT systems, Pilot helps get clients’ freight to market faster. Pilot’s extensive network reaches over 190 countries with 90 locations throughout North America.

ABOUT PILOT FREIGHT SERVICES

Pilot Freight Services, Inc. is an award-winning full-service transportation and logistics provider with 90 locations throughout North America. Pilot also has several locations in Western Europe and a presence in the Asia-Pacific marketplace. The company’s freight forwarding services encompass every mode of transportation, including air, ground and ocean, serving all corners of the globe. Pilot’s full mile and final mile home delivery solutions for heavy and hard to handle goods include value-added service offerings such as white glove, assembly and installation. Pilot’s logistics programs offer a complete line of expedited and time-definite services, international shipping solutions, product warehousing and inventory management. In addition, Pilot’s online shipment navigator, CoPilot, makes online shipping fast, convenient and secure. In 2018, Pilot adopted Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation as their national philanthropy partner raising funds company-wide for treatments and cures for children battling cancer. Learn more about Pilot Freight Services at www.PilotDelivers.com.

ABOUT ATL PARTNERS

Founded in 2014, ATL Partners is a premier sector-focused private equity firm that invests in aerospace, transportation and logistics companies. ATL brings deep sector expertise to its investment approach with nine investment professionals and seven Executive Board members who have decades of combined operating experience in each of ATL’s core sectors. For more information about ATL Partners, visit www.atlpartners.com.



ABOUT BCI

With C$171.3 billion of managed assets as of March 31, 2020, British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI) is a leading provider of investment management services to British Columbia’s public sector and one of Canada’s largest asset managers. BCI generates investment returns that help their institutional clients build a financially secure future. With a global outlook, BCI seeks investment opportunities that convert savings into productive capital that meet their clients’ risk/return requirements over time. BCI invests across a range of asset classes: fixed income; mortgages; public and private equity; real estate; infrastructure; and renewable resources. BCI’s private equity program, valued at C$17.9 billion, is focused on direct investments in industrials, technology, consumer/retail, healthcare, as well as financial and business services. For more information about BCI, please visit www.bci.ca.