Experience New Innovations through Google Search Console Updates in 2020

Google Search Console allows you to maintain the performances and track the metrics of your website on Google for free. You can keep a consistent eye over your website’s online presence on Google, along with mitigating issues with security and website traffic. You need not necessarily enroll for Google Search Console, but it acts as an extra advantage for your website.

Whether you are the developer, marketing agent, or website owner, Google Search Console is for you. Keep a track of your website’s ranking and other performance-related factors on Google Search Console, which was previously known as Google Webmaster Tool.

Whether you are the developer, marketing agent, or website owner, Google Search Console is for you. However, Google has made some important changes in 2020. As we know that there are some indexing issues with Google and now they have taken some major steps. News channel’s websites have more issues with indexing because they need fast indexing service.



Signed Exchange Accepted by Google AMP



The most recent Google Search Console in August 2020 has included Signed Exchange. Frankly speaking, developers found it difficult to attribution and URL problems on Google Search Console.

Now, Signed Exchange has availed web publishers releasing AMP and other portable contents. And, they need not worry about the loss of integrity or attribution among the portable contents. Moreover, webmasters can find anomalies through the AMP performance reports regarding Signed Exchange.



Manifesting Web-Mastering Tools and Reports



If you have been using Google Search Console, then you must be aware of lucrative tools and reports available on the search console. Users who have signed for beta versions were the firsts to discover the properties on Google Search Console. The all-new Performance Report has replaced the Analytics report.

With new and eye-catching attire, the Performance report shows you the statistics of your website for a range of sixteen months. Previously, the Analytics report used to evaluate the performance of the last three months.

Additionally, the Performance report has introduced tonnes of features such as CTR, ranking metrics, device level, query, country, and impression. However, dealing with data sets of sixteen months can be tricky, especially if you seek a performance report after interfering with the organic clicks over your website. Similarly, comparison among month-to-month data sets and graphs can make the entire task clumsy.



API Upgrade



Apart from Signed Exchange in August 2020, Google confirmed that it has upgraded the API on Google Search Console, as well. You might find some old APIs missing from the console dashboard.

But, some APIs have been added too. Make sure that you have checked the restriction policies over the set APIs, as the APIs have witnessed an overall up-gradation. On the other hand, if you are deploying a third-party library of API, then you have to update it manually this year. Similar terms apply to using direct query over the Webmaster’s Discovery Document.



Launch of Index Coverage Report



Google has replaced Index Status and Crawl Errors reports by releasing this report. The functionality of the Index coverage Report is almost the same as those two former reports. Along with showing up indexing and crawling hurdles, the report also alerts you when it comes across faulty pages. For example, whether your site coincides with a 404 error or goes non-index, you can figure out the issue with this report on Google Search Console.



Guides Available for Google Assistant Update



Google Search Console took time to process requests and updates from website owners, before the May 2020 update knocked on the Google Search console. Users had to wait for a definite period to experience the changes in Google Assistant. From May 2020 onwards, Google has released guided recipes for the search console.

Now, you can immediately look into the flaw that is acting as a constraint for your website and take instant action with the recipes. Moreover, a full-proof enhancement report on Guided Recipes is available to check out the warnings and validity issues with the website.

Moreover…

Google Search Console has also reconfigured the Core Web vitals with three major components- they are first input delay, largest contentful paint, and cumulative layout shift. Avail of the overall status and performance of your URLs on the different tabs of Core Web Vitals. Additionally, make use of performance and enhancement reports to retrieve impressions or sudden break down of your websites.