RECALL INFOLINK RELAUNCHES BRAND, REDESIGNS WEBSITE TO ENHANCE USER ENGAGEMENT

BOISE, IDAHO October 27, 2020: – The extended consumer product value chain has changed dramatically during the past several months, with consumers wanting greater value and safety from their purchases, and suppliers and retailers trying to meet that demand. In the midst of these adjustments, Recall InfoLink, provider of the industry-leading product recall management solution, is updating all elements of its branding to ensure the importance of a safe food distribution system continues to resonate.

“We are upgrading our overall brand to reflect the new realities of the marketplace we serve. Our new logo provides a sense of global connectivity and rapid movement while simplifying our visual identity, and our new website is designed to inform and educate people using any platform,” said Roger Hancock, Founder, President & CEO of Recall InfoLink.

The rebranding includes a top-to-bottom redesign of the website, logo, graphics, communications and correspondence. The new website features a streamlined user experience, the ability to auto-signup and a content section built for the benefit of the industry. The new marketing material feature a blue and yellow coly scheme that represents both calm and action, needed qualities of a confident recall process.

“Our new branding brings a modernized look that supports our messaging, which focuses on being ready and available with the most comprehensive recall technology to help suppliers and retailers protect their customers and their brand reputation,” said Jim Flannery, Industry Expert Collaborator.

"Our rebrand comes as we expand our product offerings and is a critical part of communicating the identity of Recall InfoLink. The new brand assets are a bold representation of our offering to the industry, bringing simplicity and confidence to a process known for complexity," said Manna Morales, Communications Coordinator at Recall InfoLink

Recall InfoLink offers a patented, web-based product recall management platform that protects consumers and brand reputation, reduces liability and brings value to all businesses involved in processing recalls. Using GS1 standards, the system improves recall performance by providing standardized messages, automated communications, inventory tracking and reports for compliance efforts.

About Recall InfoLink

Recall InfoLink, based in Boise, Idaho, offers a global, web-based product recall management platform that improves the recall process by ensuring accuracy and protecting brands. More information about Recall InfoLink can be found by visiting http://recallinfolink.com.