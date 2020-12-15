USA Truck Adopts Trucker Tools Smart Capacity to Enhance Carrier Engagement, Empower Brokers

RESTON, VA and VAN BUREN, AR – DECEMBER 15, 2020 – Trucker Tools announced today that USA Truck has selected Trucker Tools’ Smart Capacity platform to provide advanced, predictive digital freight matching and real-time, accurate capacity and load visibility for its freight brokerage team and network of truckload carriers.

According to George Henry, USA Truck senior vice president, the selection supports several objectives of Van Buren, Arkansas-based USA Truck’s strategic technology initiative. The strategy, Henry says, is focused on enhancing efficiency and effectiveness of third-party carrier engagement, expanding access to a larger pool of independent truckload capacity, eliminating stale capacity data, and automating processes to reduce unproductive manual work for USA Truck’s brokerage team.

“The reason we selected Trucker Tools came down to their immense carrier following utilizing their mobile app in the implementation process,” Henry noted. “Their carrier mobile app following is a tremendous advantage. The user interface for drivers and brokers are some of the most intuitive we have seen in the transportation industry.”

Launched in 2013, the Trucker Tools mobile driver app has been downloaded by more than one million truckers. Nearly 300 freight brokerages and 3PLs use its Smart Capacity digital freight-matching suite.



It’s more important than ever for brokers to be proactive with their carrier base, introducing digital business tools and processes that benefit both broker and carrier, Henry noted. “We are increasing speed and convenience for the driver with more efficient load matching while also allowing our brokerage team to more effectively match capacity needs.”

In effect, with Trucker Tools “being one of the most downloaded platforms among drivers, it weaponizes our employees from an efficiency perspective,” Henry explained. “They can interact with more carriers, and we can put more loads in front of them that meet their preferences than ever before.” That positions USA Truck as a preferred broker, providing an engaging, ease-of-use experience and keeping their carrier-partners moving with good-paying loads.

Small carriers lack options and the ability to choose, with limited access to loads because their truck exists only for a specific period in a particular area. Real-time access to multiple available loads, powered by advanced, predictive freight matching software that considers driver history, equipment type, trends, preferences, and continuously monitors truck location and availability, is the key to getting the right options in front of the carrier at the right time, noted Prasad Gollapalli, founder and chief executive of Trucker Tools.

“For the broker, constantly presenting the right load and a positive relationship experience for the carrier incentivizes them to look for repeat business with that broker,” Gollapalli said. “Reducing the ‘hassle factor’ for the driver is a huge benefit, and that is enabled by mobile-based digital freight technologies designed with an in-depth understanding of the driver’s workplace needs and lifestyle.”

“USA Truck recognizes that imperative and is placing itself in an advantageous position as a broker of choice who supports their carriers first with proven, best of breed technologies,” Gollapalli noted.

Trucker Tools Smart Capacity digital freight-matching is integrated with USA Truck’s brokerage operating system, connecting with drivers via the Trucker Tools Mobile Driver App.

Gollapalli added that interest in the Trucker Tools mobile app remains strong among owner-operators and the small truckload fleet community, as it has continued to rank as one of the top downloaded apps in any given month in transportation.

The Trucker Tools mobile app is available for Android- and Apple-powered smartphones and is provided free of charge to independent truckers and small fleets. In addition to predictive load-matching, capacity visibility, automated booking, and tracking, the all-in-one app has 17 of the most sought-after resources and tools drivers want for managing their business while on the road. Some 90 percent of truckload market carriers are independent owner-operators and small fleets of 10 trucks or less.

About Trucker Tools: Trucker Tools, based in Reston, Va., is the leading provider of trip planning, shipment visibility, predictive freight matching and automated booking solutions for the transportation industry. Its ground-breaking Smart Capacity® platform uses accurate, real-time data and powerful algorithms to optimally match freight by predicting when and where capacity will become available, days in advance. The company’s popular driver smartphone app has been downloaded by over 1 million owner operators and small-carrier fleets to access information and services conveniently while on the road. Included in the smartphone app is Book It Now®, the industry’s first digital load booking app that automates and streamlines the load search and booking process for drivers and brokers, saving time and money. Trucker Tools load tracking solution is a robust feature in the app that connects drivers with carriers and freight brokers, automating the provision and collection of real-time shipment tracking and eliminating manual check calls. Visit Trucker Tools at www.truckertools.com or contact us directly at: sales@truckertools.com.

About USA Truck: USA Truck provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Our Trucking and USAT Logistics divisions blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach to supply chain management, including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal, and third-party logistics freight management services. For more information, visit usa-truck.com, or call 800-649-6416.