Compact IPC for edge computing

The BL2 BPC 1500 from Phoenix Contact is a compact industrial PC (IPC) for rugged environments with limited space. This box IPC is designed for entry-level automation, small machine control, and IIoT applications such as edge/fog computing or decentralized data collection and processing.

With its fanless design, solid-state mass storage, and heavy-duty metal housing, the BL2 BPC 1500 can operate in demanding industrial applications. The standard version measures 97 mm wide, 92 mm high, and 46 mm deep. An extended version is 63 mm deep, with the same width and height.

Additional standard features include 32 GB eMMC internal mass storage, 12 V DC to 30 V DC wide-voltage operation, and DIN rail mounting. Select models offer an additional 64 GB or 128 GB m.2 solid-state drive. Optional features include two serial ports, WLAN 802.11 (WiFi), and TPM 2.0 encryption support.