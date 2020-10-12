What is ASTM A53

ASTM A53 American Standard (no coating and hot dip galvanized welding and seamless nominal steel pipe)

ASTM A53 specification covers seamless and welded black and hot-dipped galvanized steel pipe in NPS 1/8 to NPS 26. The steel categorized in this standard must be open-hearth, basic-oxygen or electric-furnace processed and must have the following chemical requirements: carbon, manganese, phosphorus, sulfur, copper, nickel, chromium, molybdenum, and vanadium. The tubing shall undergo a seamless or welding process. Tension, bend, and flattening tests shall be performed to make sure that it must adhere to the mechanical properties of the standard. The hydrostatic test shall be applied, without leakage through the weld seam or the pipe body. Nondestructive electric test shall be made to make sure that the full volume of the pipe must be in accordance with the standard. The purchaser shall have the right to perform any of the inspections and tests set forth in this specification where deemed necessary to ensure that the pipe conforms to the specified requirements.

A53 pipe comes in three types (F, E, S) and two grades (A, B).

A53 Type F is manufactured with a furnace butt weld or may have a continuous weld (Grade A only)

A53 Type E has an electric resistance weld (Grades A and B)

A53 Type S is a seamless pipe and found in Grades A and B)

A53 Grade B Seamless is our most polar product under this specification and A53 pipe is commonly dual certified to A106 B Seamless pipe. ASTM A53 is the executive standard for steel pipes, and is a steel grade produced according to the American ASTM standard, which belongs to the American standard grade. American standard ERW pipes is divided into two grades A and B. Gr.A and Gr.B are the steel grades (grades) of steel pipes.

ASTM A53 seamless steel pipe is an American standard brand. A53-F corresponds to China's Q235 material, A53-A corresponds to China's No. 10 material, and A53-B corresponds to China's No. 20 material.

Is ASTM A53 welded pipe or seamless steel pipe?

Both welded and seamless pipes can be produced, depending on the customer's requirements.

Production process

Seamless steel pipe manufacturing process is divided into hot-rolled and cold seamless pipe.

1. Production process of hot-rolled seamless steel pipe: tube billet → heating → perforation → three-roller/cross-rolling & continuous rolling → de-pipe → sizing → cooling → straightening → hydraulic test → marking → seamless steel pipe with leverage effect detected.

2. Production process of cold drawn seamless steel tubes: tube blank → heating → perforation → heading → annealing → pickling → oiling → multiple cold drawing → blank tube → heat treatment → straightening → hydraulic test → marking → storage.

Applications

1. Construction: the pipeline underneath, the groundwater, and the hot water transportation.

2. Mechanical processing, bearing sleeves, processing machinery parts, etc.

3. Electrical: Gas delivery, Hydroelectric power fluid pipeline

4. Anti-static tubes for wind power plants, etc.