From Essential to Exceptional: How to Take Advantage of Market Challenges to Emerge a Vital Contender

From Essential to Exceptional
October 9, 2020
2020 has been an incredibly challenging year for everyone, including the business community. Many have struggled to stay afloat and survive financially. But the companies offering essential products and services have been grinding past max capacity for almost the entire year — either to keep up with the massive increase in demand, or limited by new health and safety policies, or both. E-commerce is up 44.5% year-over-year and rising — and there aren't any signs of returning to normal in sight.

A new paradigm has emerged that will make lasting changes to the way we do business. This ebook is for any distribution centers that want to go from being simply essential to being exceptional. It will provide expert insight into:

  • Keeping workers and customers safe and healthy.
  • Maintaining or even increasing productivity with a bold reimagining of warehouse layouts and operation strategies.
  • Protecting products from contamination and shipping damages in this challenging new normal.
  • Protecting your profits with a measured response to the current situation.

This time is an opportunity to emerge in the current and post-COVID world as a vital contender and achieve new heights of success by protecting what matters most. The ability to quickly and efficiently receive, temporarily store, and ship out goods right now is critical to capture a piece of a $30 trillion opportunity. Download the ebook to learn how.

