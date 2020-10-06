Crown Equipment Expands V-Force Battery Line

Crown Equipment Corporation, one of the world’s largest material handling companies, today announced an expansion of its V-Force forklift batteries, chargers and accessories with the introduction of the V-Force Lead-Acid Battery line. With the expansion, Crown strengthens its position as a single source for customers for lift trucks and the power solutions and services needed to keep them running with peak performance.

V-Force Lead-Acid Batteries can provide a cost-effective power solution for a range of duty cycles, including multi-shift operations. Crown’s V-Force Lead-Acid Battery line features two options: flat plate and tubular lead-acid batteries:

• Flat Plate Lead-Acid Batteries are a more traditional, lower-cost design for electric lift trucks and feature a robust design for durability in rough applications. To minimize positive active material shedding and corrosion, this model features a five-layer wrap and heavy grid construction.

• Tubular Lead-Acid Batteries increase the surface area of active material, while also improving productivity and extending runtimes for multi-shift applications. Crown’s tubular batteries feature a first-of-its-kind flexible bolt-on inter-cell cable connector. This connector allows for easy maintenance, higher current delivery with less internal resistance and lower operating temperature. The fully insulated flex connectors and post bolts prevent arcing and lead exposure. Standard tubular cells requiring less maintenance are available as are high-capacity cells for high duty cycle applications where increased run time is needed.

“Not only does Crown offer flexible, versatile motive power products, but we also have the expert guidance and resources to work closely with customers to build a complete power system for any application,” said Todd Fleck, director of parts and motive power at Crown Equipment. “Having one single source that offers forklifts, chargers and batteries enables our customers to pick the efficient, reliable and affordable power solution specifically configured for their applications. Our customers also gain unparalleled access to Crown’s consistent, quality support and service on every level of the lift truck operation.”

The full V-Force Lead-Acid Battery line is supported by Crown’s extensive service and distribution network and the company’s professional technicians who are trained to help extend the life of batteries and charger while helping customers increase productivity and avoid unexpected repairs and downtime. The lead-acid batteries are fully compatible with V-Force high frequency chargers, helping ensure the forklifts, batteries and chargers work together to increase uptime and performance. Systems may be shipped pre-configured with options such as watering kits, Blinky electrolyte monitors and battery monitoring identification devices.

Crown previously announced its V-Force Lithium-Ion Energy Storage Systems in late 2019. The V-Force Lithium-Ion batteries present a number of operational advantages and are ideal for multi-shift operations because they readily accept frequent opportunity charging at high recharge rates throughout each shift, without risking damage to the battery. The full integration of the system into the lift truck allows for increased flexibility, scalability and convenience.

