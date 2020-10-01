RateLinx’s Industry-first Prescriptive Insights Speed Up Deliveries

MADISON, WI (October 1, 2020) – RateLinx is leveraging logistics data to provide results of the upstream supply chain and empowering companies with the tools to react quickly with prescriptive insights. Reliable and intelligent insights enable shippers to confidently and decisively take action to prevent negative business outcomes.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced companies to redefine speed. Where companies used to have 18 months to plan for volume changes, they now have only days. They must react faster to disruption events to meet customer delivery demands, causing stress to business models and supply chains.

“Companies don't have time to dig through data and figure out what to do,” says RateLinx’s CEO, Shannon Vaillancourt. “They need the data to tell them what to do, and that's what makes our prescriptive insights so powerful.”

Built on an artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) engine that continuously learns, senses, and responds to everchanging data, insights guide shippers with defined, prescriptive actions. Actions might include service selection, mode optimization, carrier selection, dynamic rerouting and scheduling, and more. Actions are digitized to automate decision making entirely.

With multiple notification options, the insights will power improvements in delivery speed and performance. Shippers can measure and monitor their performance in real-time to ensure compliance, maintain service requirements, and avoid service failures.

Nate Endicott, SVP of Global Sales and Alliances for RateLinx, elaborates, “For example, the system will alert shippers to change temperature-sensitive routings to ‘Next Day’ starting Monday because the Phoenix destination is forecasting record highs the next week.”

RateLinx is named in the November 2018 and February 2020 Gartner Market Guides for Real-Time Visibility Providers, the December 2019 Gartner Market Guide for Freight Audit and Payment Providers, and the 2018 Gartner Midmarket Context: Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems. RateLinx has also been named in the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers from Inbound Logistics for the last eleven years, and one of Supply & Demand Chain Executives SDCE 100 Top Supply Chain Projects for three years.

About RateLinx

Founded in 2002 and based in Madison, Wisconsin, RateLinx is a complete Supply Chain & Logistics shipping, visibility, and payment platform built on data quality to provide predictive analytics and prescriptive actions. The RateLinx ecosystem reduces logistics costs and optimizes operations, providing companies with shipment management, supply chain visibility, and financial settlement solutions. RateLinx is a self-funded and debt-free, award-winning company and recognized thought-leader. To learn more, visit ratelinx.com.

