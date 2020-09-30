Full Stack Developers vs. Specialized Developers: Who is the Best for Your Business?

Developers are needed to help businesses live their online dream.

Depending upon the project they aim to achieve, they need to choose between a full stack or specialized developer.



Full stack developer vs. specialist developer

Full stack developer is the one that knows all about the front end as well as back end coding. On the other hand, specialized developers are the masters of either the front end or the back end.



Who is Best for your Business: Full Stack Developers or Specialized Developers?

Skill Set of Full Stack Developers

Let's understand the pros, cons, and essential characteristics of both kinds of developers.

A full stack developer is single-handedly managing both the business application's functionality and cosmetic features. Their skills include knowledge of PHP, JAVA, C++, Python, MySQL Databases, and others.



Pros of Full Stack Developer

Quick Identification of Issues

Singular control over the both frontend and backend can help the developers identify and fix the issue faster.

Economical



A single person working on both frontend and backend cuts the developer cost considerably.



Fewer discussions and meetings and approval requirements reduce paperwork and allot more time to this full stack development by Brainvire and quicken it.



A single person reduces the meetings and discussions; the client can be updated using quicker methods or just weekly or monthly updates.



Cons of Full Stack Developer

Lack of knowledge of Latest Trends and Technologies





Full stack developers do not get time to update their knowledge because of their deeper involvement.



Difficulty in Tracking the Project



Since both frontend and backend are developed simultaneously, the extent of completion of work becomes difficult to find.

Attrition



Since full stack developers are in high demand, the employers may throw compelling offers, which the developers are quite likely to pick.



Availability



Full stack developers may not be so easy to find. They tend to hop from one project to another or may be available only for part-time gigs.



Skillset of a Specialized Developer

The skillset of a specialized developer is complete in every sense. What they know, they know all about it. Years of experience in a single type of development season them well.



Pros of Specialized Developer

Since the developer is fully dedicated to a single part of the project, h/she gives its best and leaves no scope of error.



Easy to Hire



Specialized developers are easy to locate by the kind of work done by them. Thus, hiring does not require many efforts.



Cons of Specialized Developer

The requirement of different developers for the same project shoots up the investment size.



Dependency



The output of other developers becomes the input of a specialized developer. So, their dependence can cause lag in progress.



When to Choose a Full-Stack Developer?

In a small project, the full stack developers can take care of various aspects simultaneously.



Low Complexity Projects



Minimum value product kind of assignments are the best suited for full stack developers.



Low on Budget



The low budget works well with a single full stack developer.



Small Businesses/Startups



Companies right at their starting phase can benefit from full stack development companies.



When to Choose a Specialized Developer?

Large projects can be managed well with a team of specialized developers, each taking care of a single department.



High Complex Projects

Higher complexity means the requirement of better dedication, which is readily available with specialized developers.



Project Quality



High quality requires specialized skills, which dedicated developers have in abundance.



FAQs About Full Stack and Specialized Developer

A developer who does both the front and back end development.



What is a specialized developer?



A Developer who does either of the front or back end development.



When to choose a full stack developer?



Low budget, simple projects, and experimental projects can be given to a full stack developer.

When to choose a specialized developer?



High budget, complex projects, and advanced skills requiring projects can be assigned to a specialized developer.

