Looking to drive down freight costs? Software may be the key
With the global pandemic upending business operations, transportation managers are turning to technology to keep goods flowing while holding down freight costs, according to a recent survey by ARC Advisory Group and DC VELOCITY. The survey also explored industry best practices and other issues. Here’s a look at some of the findings.
Diane Rand has several years of magazine editing and production experience. She previously worked as a production editor for Logistics Management and Supply Chain Management Review. She joined the editorial staff in 2015. She is responsible for managing digital, editorial, and production projects for DC Velocity and its sister magazine, Supply Chain Quarterly.