Avetta Publishes E-book to Help Supply Chains Navigate Future COVID-19 Environment

Orem, Utah, Sept. 3, 2020—Avetta®, the leading provider of supply chain risk management, published an e-book to help supply chain companies build resiliency during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. The book, “COVID-19 & Supply Chains: A Comprehensive Guide,” compiles more than 20 different resources, covering numerous topics, including business continuity planning, supplier sourcing, workplace risks, emergency planning, adapting to location regulations and returning to work safely.

“Our technology platform and supplier services help ensure workers arrive home safely each night,” said Arshad Matin, President & CEO of Avetta. “The current pandemic creates an additional level of complexity to those safety efforts. Avetta’s technology platform and expertise helps companies traverse the numerous issues of this new business environment. Our e-book provides a wide-ranging, COVID playbook. Avetta is committed to supporting our employees and customers throughout every phase of this pandemic and beyond.”

The Avetta e-book covers the entire expanse of a supply chain company’s needs, from preventing supply chain disruptions and protecting employees with personal protective equipment to helping organizations envision and plan for the future in a post-COVID world. Additional areas include keeping employees connected while they are socially distant, managing worker concerns and rethinking supply chains. Free templates about business continuity planning and safety moments are also included.

Avetta’s technology platform, Avetta Connect™, helps companies build resilience and continuity in their supply chains – from increasing visibility within the network to ensuring safety and sustainability. Companies can customize the platform easily to include new requirements of social distancing, sanitation practices and building configuration as companies reopen their businesses.

Download the e-book here: https://www.avetta.com/resources/items/covid-19-supply-chains-a-comprehensive-guide. In addition to the e-book, Avetta has created a COVID-19 Resource Library containing templates, white papers, webinars, blog posts, infographics and more. The library includes tools for supply chain companies and their contractors/suppliers, including small business assistance resources. Visit https://www.avetta.com/resources/covid to access these free materials.

About Avetta

Avetta leads the world in connecting leading global organizations across several industries including oil/gas, telecom, construction materials, facilities management and many others, with qualified and vetted suppliers, contractors and vendors. The company brings unmatched access and visibility to its clients’ supply chain risk management process through its innovative and configurable technology, coupled with highly experienced human knowledge and insight. We contribute to the advancement of our clients’ sustainable growth by protecting supply chains from a wide range of potential risks through trusted contractor prequalification, safety training and monitoring, regulatory compliance, insurance/financial stability and other areas of risk. Avetta currently serves more than 450 enterprise companies and 95K suppliers across 100+ countries. Visit www.avetta.com for more information.