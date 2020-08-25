Open Sky Group Rises Among Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies

RALEIGH, N.C. (August 25, 2020) – Open Sky Group continues to gain ground among the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America with its all-time high ranking of 2377 among firms that have demonstrated significant growth since 2016. Some past honorees include Intuit, Under Armour, Microsoft, Pandora and Oracle, placing Open Sky Group in rare company.

All companies listed must have generated at least $100,000 in revenue in 2016, $2 million in revenue by 2019, and be a privately held, for-profit, independent company based in the U.S.A.

Officially launched on February 14, 2006, Open Sky Group has become one of the first WMS accredited partners as well as a global specialist in Blue Yonder’s supply chain platform. The company is headquartered near Raleigh, NC and entered the Australasian market in 2017 with a joint venture, Open Sky Group PTY LTD, significantly expanding the company’s global reach.

“It takes quality people dedicated to a high level of service excellence to generate and sustain the kind of growth we’ve seen over the past several years,” said Open Sky Group CEO, Curt Sardeson. “We take pride in associating with the best and creating an environment where top talent thrives together – and that includes not only our management and staff, but our trusted partners and valued customers around the world.”

Open Sky Group has completed more than 700 supply chain projects worldwide since its founding 14 years ago. Matson Logistics has been one of its loyal customers since its early days.

“We have been a customer of Open Sky Group since 2008. Their ability to implement and upgrade our critical WMS software with virtually no issues or downtime is why we have enjoyed a long and successful partnership,” said Mark Ferzacca, vice president of warehousing and distribution at Matson Logistics. “We congratulate everyone on the team for this honor and look forward too many more years of serving our customers with software supported by Open Sky Group.”

The Inc. 500 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America was started in 1982 and expanded in 2007 to the Inc. 5000, to honor the broad entrepreneurial landscape characterizes American commerce. All 5000 honoree companies are individually profiled on Inc.com.

ABOUT OPEN SKY GROUP

Open Sky Group, global specialists in WMS, Labor and TMS software upgrades and implementations, helps clients lower costs and risks and reduces time to implement with its proprietary methodology and no-modifications approach. An accredited gold implementation partner and reseller of Blue Yonder warehouse management, labor management and transportation management, Open Sky Group strives every day to be the best consulting partner on the planet for supply chain solutions.

