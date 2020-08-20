Morpheus.Network Partners with Loadsure to Bring Automated Cargo Insurance to the Global Market

LONDON - August 20, 2020 - Loadsure today announced its partnership with supply chain SaaS middleware platform, Morpheus.Network—bringing set-it-and-forget-it cargo insurance to the power of blockchain tracking. In just moments, cold chain brokers, shippers, and freight forwarders can automate coverage for their perishable goods with per-load, all-risk insurance, ultimately, automating claims triggers and accelerating claims resolution with an indisputable record.

“We’re very excited about the customer benefits that Morpheus.Network blockchain technologies bring to our solution,” says Loadsure CEO, Johnny McCord. “This trusted record across the entire supply chain eliminates the verification and subjectivity ordinarily involved in claims. For our customers, that means we can dramatically speed-up claims and reduce processing costs—savings that we pass on to them.”

Much of the world’s freight today is uninsured or underinsured, due, in part, to the time-consuming manual processes involved in traditional cargo insurance. Leveraging automation, blockchain technologies, API integrations, and IoT devices, Morpheus.Network users can now leverage Loadsure’s pay-as-you-go insurance solution through one click or by setting business rules that trigger automated certificates at highly competitive rates.



“We’re bringing together all of the disjointed pieces of the supply chain puzzle and ensuring everything happens at the right time and in the right place—mitigating disruption and reducing costs,” says Morpheus.Network Co-Founder & COO, Noam Eppel. “Loadsure is a critical piece of that puzzle. We’re thrilled to now offer automated policies and also automatically trigger claims when refrigerated loads exceed temperature thresholds, for example. At the end of the day, it’s all about making things simple. Loadsure helps us do just that."

For more information, visit loadsure.net.

ABOUT LOADSURELoadsure is an international Insurtech Managing General Agent (MGA), and its eyes are set on revitalizing the freight spot market with exciting new technology. With an innovative digital product, it takes the lead, fueling growth and driving diversification within the market. Loadsure’s fully digital end-to-end, cloud-based insurance solution leverages predictive analytics and cutting-edge tech stack to provide the spot freight community with a full-service insurtech solution, integrated with leading digital transportation management platforms. Visit loadsure.net.

ABOUT MORPHEUS.NETWORKThe Supply Chain SaaS middleware platform seamlessly integrating legacy and emerging technologies. We optimize and automate supply chains and provide shipment and item visibility for safe and secure supply chains, saving companies time and money.Visit morpheus.network