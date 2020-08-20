Jarrett Logistics Systems Achieves Milestone Inc. 5000 Recognition

ORRVILLE, OH—August 20, 2020—For the 15th time, Jarrett Logistics Systems was named to the annual Inc. 5000 list—the magazine’s most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

Achieving 68 percent revenue growth in the three years between 2016 and 2019, Jarrett once again met the publication’s high standards for inclusion on the 2020 list.

Every year, Inc. magazine publishes a review of the top companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, privately held businesses. The basis for the award is a company's three-year revenue growth.

“This award was won by the entire Jarrett team,” said W. Michael Jarrett, president and CEO. “We are proud of our industry-leading technology and the breadth of our supply chain capabilities, of course. Still, I know it’s our people that make the difference. They make sure that our customers always have a motivated, knowledgeable person to immediately talk to, whether for routine shipment tracking information or for a critical shipment that absolutely, positively must deliver on time.”

Started in 1999, Jarrett Logistics Systems began by providing supply chain solutions to small-to-midsize companies in northeast Ohio and, in 20-plus years, has grown its customer portfolio to include numerous multi-billion-dollar clients doing business throughout North America and beyond. Jarrett says through all of its growth and success, the company has never wavered from its humble beginnings and commitment to maintain a team built on character, integrity, honesty, and a strong work ethic.

Jarrett has experienced consistent rapid growth and progress. The parent company now includes Jarrett Logistics Systems, Jarrett Warehousing, and Jarrett Fleet Services. It has more than 500 customer locations in 43 states, all Canadian provinces, and locations throughout Mexico.

The company and its employees continue to work toward the goal of being one of the largest privately held 3PLs in North America.

"We are debt-free, and our growth is internally funded," said Jarrett. “This formula has permitted us to expand from a regional to a global supply chain services provider. We look forward to many more years of exceptional performance that is based on our greatest asset, our people.”

Only two other companies in the history of Inc. 5000 have made the list 15 times or more. Many well-known corporate names got their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000, including Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, and Zillow.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000—including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria—can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000/2020.

About Jarrett

As a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions, Jarrett aims to create continuous improvements throughout the entire supply chain. High-touch, personalized service is integral to our business. Hands-on, customized services enhance operational efficiency, lower transportation-related costs, and reduce supply chain risks. For more information, visit www.gojarrett.com.