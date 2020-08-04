Leading Supply Chain and Logistics Publication Names Logistics Plus a Top Supply Chain Partner for S

ERIE, PA (August 4, 2020) – Logistics Plus Inc., a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce it has been named a Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain. The 2020 recognition is based on an online poll sent to supply chain professionals. It is the second time that Logistics Plus has been honored as a SupplyChainBrain top 100 supply chain partner.

“For 18 years running, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners — a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services,” said SupplyChainBrain Publisher Brad Berger. “Our six-month online poll of supply chain professionals requires specific criteria to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company’s efficiency, customer service, and overall supply chain performance. This year’s field of nominees was competitive and inspiring – coming from all sectors of supply chain management. Congratulations to Logistics Plus for making our list.”

Logistics Plus will appear in the 2020 August issue of SupplyChainBrain magazine and on SupplyChainBrain.com as an honored member of this year’s 100 Great Supply Chain Partners. The full online list can be viewed at

https://www.supplychainbrain.com/articles/31697-great-supply-chain-partners-of-2020.

“We are honored and humbled to once again be named as a great supply chain partner,” said Jim Berlin, founder and CEO of Logistics Plus. “What is most gratifying about this recognition is that it comes directly from our customers who graciously nominated us for the recognition as part of the polling process. It’s a great acknowledgment of our passion for excellence and our goal of being a valued partner for all our customers.”

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

SupplyChainBrain, today’s most comprehensive supply chain management information resource, is accessed year-round through a wide range of ever-evolving multi-media formats by hundreds of thousands of the world’s most influential supply chain executives. In addition to addressing the fundamental principles of supply chain management, SupplyChainBrain identifies the latest news, emerging trends, technologies and best practices, forward-thinking ideas and cutting-edge solutions – and continues to write and report about these as they evolve and mature. Visit them online at www.supplychainbrain.com.

About Logistics Plus Inc.

Logistics Plus Inc. provides freight transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence technology, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. The company was founded over 23 years ago in Erie, PA by local entrepreneur, Jim Berlin. Today, Logistics Plus is a highly regarded fast-growing and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With a strong passion for excellence, its 450 global employees put the “plus” in logistics by doing the big things properly, and the countless little things, that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success.

The Logistics Plus® network includes offices located in Erie, PA; Akron, OH; Baltimore, MD; Birmingham, AL; Buffalo, NY; Chicago, IL; Cleveland, OH; Dallas, TX; Des Moines, IA; Detroit, MI; Fort Worth, TX; Haslet TX; Houston, TX; Laredo, TX; Lexington, NC; Los Angeles, CA; Melbourne, FL; Nashville, TN; New York, NY; Olean, NY; Ontario, CA; San Bernardino, CA; San Francisco, CA; Tampa Bay, FL; Australia; Bahrain; Belgium; Canada; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Egypt; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Kazakhstan; Kenya; Libya; Mexico; Netherlands; Poland; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; Taiwan; Turkey; UAE; Ukraine; Uganda; and United Kingdom; with additional agents around the world. For more information, visit logisticsplus.net or follow @LogisticsPlus on Twitter.