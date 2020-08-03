Sendle, the small business shipping carrier, introduces seamless delivery for Etsy sellers

Sendle, the 100% carbon neutral shipping carrier specifically designed for small business, has announced a new Etsy integration to help ease small business shipping challenges fueled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sendle has seen an increasing number of Etsy sellers using its shipping platform to book package delivery across the US. Starting today, sellers can connect their Etsy store directly to their Sendle dashboard to instantly create shipping labels and access affordable, flat-rate pricing with no hidden fees and subscriptions.

COVID-19 triggers the industry’s biggest shift to eCommerce

eMarketer reports ecommerce sales will surge 18% in 2020 to US $710 billion. As a result, many sellers are under pressure to pivot, adapt and grow their small business or side hustle digitally. Nearly half (48%) of US Sendle customers are running their small businesses as a side hustle, so the need for efficient shipping operations is critical.

Sendle CEO James Chin Moody said: “With so many small business retailers making the transition to eCommerce during COVID-19, we hope our new streamlined integration will remove some of the shipping pain points for Etsy sellers so they can focus on growing their store.”

“Small business owners are often time poor and stretched in many directions so we have developed a streamlined shipping experience for Etsy sellers where they can start shipping as soon as they get an order and fulfill orders faster,” Moody added.

While the pandemic has created big challenges for small business owners, 85% of Sendle customers say they feel optimistic about their prospects for the second half of 2020, and 69% say their business has actually grown or remained the same during the lockdowns.

Shipped with sustainability in mind

Sendle is also the first 100% carbon neutral carrier in the US and offsets the emissions from every package it delivers by purchasing carbon offsets and is currently supporting major reforestation projects in the Afognak Forest and the Peruvian rainforest.

Etsy sellers on the Sendle platform can enjoy the sustainability benefits of two carbon-neutral companies after Etsy became the first global eCommerce platform to offset 100% of carbon emissions from shipping last year.

“We love how Etsy and Sendle are closely aligned when it comes to prioritizing the planet as a key stakeholder. When you sell with Etsy and ship with Sendle you are effectively double offsetting your carbon emissions - in other words, planting double the amount of trees,” said Moody.

Founded in 2014 in Australia, Sendle has reshaped package delivery and helped tens of thousands of small businesses streamline and simplify their shipping operations, regardless of package size or destination.

Etsy sellers wishing to use the new integration can simply connect their Etsy account to Sendle at www.sendle.com.