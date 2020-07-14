Food Logistics Selects Fleet Advantage as 2020 Top Green Provider for Second Consecutive Year

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (July 14, 2020) – Fleet Advantage, a leading innovator in truck fleet business analytics, equipment financing, and lifecycle cost management has been awarded by Food Logistics Magazine as a ‘Top Green Provider’ for 2020. The award recognizes the company as a leader in the sustainable food supply chain for improving efficiencies and reducing food distribution emissions through its proprietary ATLAAS (Advanced Truck Lifecycle Administrative Analytics Software) platform. Fleet Advantage was previously named to Food Logistics’ ‘Top Green Provider’ list in 2019 and 2016.

The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has shined a light on some of the biggest challenges that supply chains have been facing. In this period, where everything is changing and the industry is determining what the “New Normal” is, one thing has remained unchanged—the need to be sustainable and transparent within supply chains. The industry cannot rely on short-term fixes for something that is going to be a long-term problem.

Fleet Advantage serves companies within the food and beverage distribution sector of the supply chain, by providing turn-key asset management solutions for their transportation fleets. Their ATLAAS software encompasses many facets of sustainability including fuel efficiency, optimization, and vehicle specification. ATLAAS also informs transportation fleets on maintenance intervals to reduce environmental hazmat disposal and disposal of pre-owned equipment to a secondary market providing more fuel-efficient vehicles.

In addition to monitoring truck performance, ATLAAS (Advanced Truck Lifecycle Administrative Analytics Software) identifies the TIPPINGPOINT®, the point in each truck’s lifecycle where operating the older truck costs more than upgrading to a new, more fuel-efficient model. Implementing an asset management strategy based on shorter vehicle lifecycles conserves fuel, reduces emissions, lowers maintenance costs, and provides a cleaner environment which is more economically sustainable for company.

“Receiving this esteemed recognition from Food Logistics Magazine for our contribution to a more sustainable food supply chain is an honor to all of us at Fleet Advantage,” said John Flynn, CEO of Fleet Advantage. “Our top priority is providing the highest quality of data to service fleets and fleet executives across the country. Significant and measurable results can be seen almost immediately, impacting a fleet’s bottom line both economically and environmentally.”

Food Logistics’ annual Top Green Providers list recognizes companies whose products, services, or exemplary leadership is enhancing sustainability within the food and beverage industry. The list offers logistics professionals a guide to the providers, manufacturers, and software and technology companies that have found new ways to promote sustainability throughout their operations and those of their customers.

2020 Top Green Providers are recognized in the June issue of Food Logistics.

