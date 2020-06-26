Panel Built Modular Offices Create A Custom, Controlled Workspace in Harsh Environments

Panel Built, Inc., modular construction company, designs, manufactures, delivers, and installs modular, panelized offices for warehousing and manufacturing companies across the United States. Using Panel Built’s composite wall panel system, the modular offices can be customized in not only layout and design, but also wall composition. For example, in harsh manufacturing environments Panel Built can equip their modular rooms with an additional layer of steel exterior skin. The steel facing provides the building with extra durability against bumps, kicks, and nicks it may encounter due to equipment and foot traffic. Additionally, if the steel panel becomes dirty, it can easily be washed down and cleaned.

The core of the wall system is easily adaptable as well. Especially during these hot summer months, many manufacturing and warehouse facilities find themselves operating in very intense heat. These facilities will utilize a Panel Built modular office to help create a cool, comfortable environment for their employees to cool-down and relax in. For these cooling rooms, a company may elect to have a higher density wall panel core to help increase the R-Value (thermal resistance) to help reduce the costs of cooling the area in the long run. These cool down rooms can be offered in both interior and exterior environments to protect employees to help employees in both settings.

Panel Built was founded in 1995 by brothers Pat and Mike Kiernan and began with the construction of pre-manufactured buildings. Today, Panel Built offers a complete line of custom modular offices, mezzanines, security booths, pre-assembled exterior buildings, and cleanrooms. All of their product lines are produced on-site in specialized modular manufacturing facilities. Panel Built offers "A Better Way to Create Space" for all of ‘in-plant’ building projects.