Pharmaceutical and e-commerce companies continue to thrive in SubTropolis

Kansas City, Mo. – June 17, 2020 – Less than a year after locating in SubTropolis, pharmaceutical company Nostrum Laboratories and online retailer FarmFoods have expanded their respective footprints a combined 52,000 square feet within the world’s largest underground business complex. Nostrum Laboratories more than tripled the size of its distribution facility while FarmFoods increased its footprint six-fold.

“SubTropolis enables pharmaceutical and e-commerce companies unparalleled opportunity and flexibility to expand their space within a short timeframe,” explains Mike Bell, senior vice president of commercial development at Hunt Midwest. “We can deliver Class A industrial space to our tenants in as little as 120 days, allowing companies like Nostrum and FarmFoods the ability to capitalize on the growth of their business.”

As an Energy Star rated facility providing 24/7, year-round security, company leaders at New Jersey-based Nostrum Laboratories recognized the value proposition SubTropolis offered in meeting their climate-controlled requirements for product safety and quality control.

“Stringent industry standards require pharmaceutical companies maintain specific temperature and humidity levels,” explains Teneshia Powell, senior production manager at Nostrum Laboratories. “The consistent control room temperature ranges in the underground allow us to efficiently meet these requirements. Onsite security staff provide an additional level of security and peace of mind to our team.”

A soaring increase in online grocery shopping triggered the need for FarmFoods, an online retailer of fresh, farm- to-table food, to quickly expand its packaging and distribution facility to keep up with consumer demand.

“The team at Hunt Midwest was able to accommodate our need for additional space so we could focus on the rapid changes impacting our business and ramp up operations as soon as possible,” said Janna Land, co-founder and chief operations officer at California-based FarmFoods. “As a nationwide distributor, timely delivery of our products to consumers is critical. Locating in SubTropolis has allowed us to reach 90% of the United States within two days and in these uncertain times, quick, reliable food delivery is more important than ever.”

Earlier this year, Hunt Midwest completed construction of 400,000 square feet of speculative Class A industrial and warehouse-logistics space, bringing the amount of leasable space in SubTropolis to more than 6.5M square feet. With more than 7.5M square feet available for development and its adjacency to robust highway infrastructure, SubTropolis continues to offer the ideal location for growing e-commerce companies.

About Hunt Midwest

Hunt Midwest is a dynamic real estate development company privately held by the Lamar Hunt family. Based in Kansas City with over 50 years of development, construction and management experience, Hunt Midwest’s

wide range of projects include industrial, commercial, mission critical, self-storage, residential, multifamily, senior living, mixed use and SubTropolis, the world’s largest underground business complex. Hunt Midwest is part of the Lamar Hunt family’s diverse portfolio of entities involved in real estate, sports/media, energy/resources and private equity investments. In addition to Hunt Midwest, marquee entities include the Kansas City Chiefs, Hunt Southwest, FC Dallas Soccer Club, Toyota Stadium, Chicago Bulls and United Center.

About SubTropolis

As the world’s largest underground business complex, SubTropolis sets the standard for subsurface business developments. SubTropolis was created through the mining of a 270-million-year-old limestone deposit creating a 1,200-acre real estate development. In the mining process, limestone is removed by the room and pillar method, leaving 25-foot square pillars that are on 65-foot centers and 40 feet apart. SubTropolis is home to more than 55 local, regional, national and international companies that employ in excess of 1,600 people.

About FarmFoods

FarmFoods brings better meat from small farmers to customers across the country. FarmFoods is an online platform that sells sustainably raised, grass fed and grass finished beef, pastured heritage pork, pastured chicken and wild caught salmon and more from small farmers. The products are shipped frozen to your home, any order over 10 pounds ships for free across the continental US.

About Nostrum Laboratories

Our Vision is to become the greatest pharmaceutical firm by offering Simply Better Medicines. Our Mission is to develop and market competitively priced quality products, that offer maximum benefits to patients; while we combine enduring pursuits of continuous learning, technology enhancement, business efficiency improvement and enriching our associates’ lives. Learn more at NostrumLabs.com.

