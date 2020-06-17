RateLinx Announces Free Visibility Analysis to Help Shippers Improve Results in Less Than 30 Days

MADISON, WI (June 16, 2020) – RateLinx, a leading supply chain, and logistics visibility and analytics platform, just announced a new, complimentary visibility analysis available for supply chains looking to achieve actionable insights and savings quickly.

“When we start to come out of this crisis, supply chains across the globe will be looking for opportunities to be more efficient and save costs,” says Shannon Vaillancourt, President, and Founder of RateLinx. “We are proud to offer our visibility analysis to provide essential insights and actionable steps to shippers in less than 30 days to help them optimize their operations.”

Poor visibility impacts logistics decisions and performance in today’s supply chains. Errors, omissions, and exceptions hinder decision-making, providing an incomplete and inaccurate perspective of logistics operations. As a result, many organizations have to install highly manual processes to resolve data gaps.

RateLinx aims to help companies eliminate errors, omissions, and exceptions that are causing non-value-added manual work and hindering performance. With insights and recommendations available in less than a month, companies can quickly begin to improve their operational efficiency and realize cost-savings to their bottom line.

With the need for quick efficiencies and cost-saving improvements, this visibility analysis will help guide improvements in customer service, inventory, operations, and risk management. Companies can leverage the analysis to identify and resolve track and trace issues. Plus, they can access rate modeling to assess freight network performance and discover improvement opportunities. For more information on the visibility analysis, or to get started, visit www.ratelinx.com/real-time-visibility-analysis/.

About RateLinx

Founded in 2002 and based in Madison, Wisconsin, RateLinx is a complete Supply Chain & Logistics shipping, visibility, and payment platform built on data quality to provide predictive analytics and prescriptive actions. The RateLinx ecosystem is designed to reduce logistics costs and optimize operations, providing companies with shipment management, supply chain visibility, and financial settlement solutions. RateLinx is a self-funded and debt-free, award-winning company and recognized thought-leader in the logistics space. To learn more, visit ratelinx.com.

RateLinx was previously named in the November 2018 and February 2020 Gartner Market Guides for Real-Time Visibility Providers, the December 2019 Gartner Market Guide for Freight Audit and Payment Providers, and the 2018 and 2020 Gartner Midmarket Context: Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems. RateLinx has also been named in the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers from Inbound Logistics for the last eleven years, and one of Supply & Demand Chain Executives SDCE 100 Top Supply Chain Projects for 2019.

