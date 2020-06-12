TVH Ramps Up Product Offering

TVH in the Americas (TVH), a leading provider of quality replacement parts and accessories for the material handling and industrial equipment industries, is ramping up their product offering. Everyone knows that an efficient workplace is a productive workplace. We have recently added some new products from Bluff Manufacturing and WESCO Industrial Products such as dock ramps and plates, battery carts, stands and more to help improve the overall efficiency of your worksite.

Dock plates and boards can make moving large loads on and off of trucks quicker. While a plate is ideal for manual traffic only such as hand trucks or pallet jacks, the dock boards can handle the weight of a vehicle such as a forklift. The battery cart is simple and easy for one person to use, freeing up another employee for a different task. For more information on the dock plates or boards, battery carts, portable yard ramps, stands and more, please contact one of our sales representatives.

TVH has grown to become one of the most respected names in the material handling and industrial equipment industries. Our commitment to service, knowledge and product availability has made TVH the One-Stop-Shop for our customers. We offer more than 42 million products from 16 locations in the Americas and 72 locations globally.

For more information, contact Mary Strickler, Marketing Manager, TVH, 16355 South Lone Elm Road, Olathe, KS 66062, toll free phone 800-255-4109, phone 913-829-1000, fax 913-829-6206, www.tvh.com.