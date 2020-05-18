TEKLYNX International Earns Stevie® Award in the Annual American Business Awards

MILWAUKEE, WI (May 18, 2020) - TEKLYNX International, the world's leading barcode and RFID labeling software developer and solutions provider, today announced it was awarded a Stevie® for Product Management Team of the Year in the 18th Annual American Business Awards (ABA). TEKLYNX placed in the top three among more than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry that were evaluated for this year's American Business Awards competition. Over 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's winners.

TEKLYNX credits its continued investment in software design — along with a focus on developing world-class product developers — with its continued success as it partners with companies of all sizes across industries to design and implement best-in-class labeling environments. The TEKLYNX product development team is made up of more than 40 highly skilled IT, software engineering, product development, and project management professionals, which includes industry leader and previous Stevie ABA honoree, Travis Wayne. The team has been able to increase collaboration and speed-to-market while continuing to elevate the "voice of customer" in new product offerings.

Because of the work of the product development team, the TEKLYNX 2019 barcode and RFID labeling solutions launch was the most robust and innovative in the company’s history. TEKLYNX new products launch included the release of 2019 LABEL MATRIX, LABELVIEW, CODESOFT, LABEL ARCHIVE, and SENTINEL label design and enterprise label management solutions. In addition, the product development team released the 5.0 version of TEKLYNX CENTRAL CFR and TEKLYNX CENTRAL GHS, which offer centralized solutions specifically for medical device and chemical manufacturers.



"Our teams and our products are at the heart of our ability to help companies around the world barcode better,” stated TEKLYNX General Manager Doug Niemeyer. “We are honored to have received global recognition from the American Business Awards for Product Management Team of the Year.”

To learn more about TEKLYNX visit teklynx.com. To learn more about the Stevie® Awards and view the complete list of winners of the 2020 American Business Awards visit www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About TEKLYNX International

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.