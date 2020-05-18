Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

TEKLYNX International Earns Stevie® Award in the Annual American Business Awards

TEKLYNX International Earns Stevie® Award in the Annual American Business Awards
May 18, 2020
No Comments

MILWAUKEE, WI (May 18, 2020) - TEKLYNX International, the world's leading barcode and RFID labeling software developer and solutions provider, today announced it was awarded a Stevie® for Product Management Team of the Year in the 18th Annual American Business Awards (ABA). TEKLYNX placed in the top three among more than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry that were evaluated for this year's American Business Awards competition. Over 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's winners.

TEKLYNX credits its continued investment in software design — along with a focus on developing world-class product developers — with its continued success as it partners with companies of all sizes across industries to design and implement best-in-class labeling environments. The TEKLYNX product development team is made up of more than 40 highly skilled IT, software engineering, product development, and project management professionals, which includes industry leader and previous Stevie ABA honoree, Travis Wayne. The team has been able to increase collaboration and speed-to-market while continuing to elevate the "voice of customer" in new product offerings.

Because of the work of the product development team, the TEKLYNX 2019 barcode and RFID labeling solutions launch was the most robust and innovative in the company’s history. TEKLYNX new products launch included the release of 2019 LABEL MATRIX, LABELVIEW, CODESOFT, LABEL ARCHIVE, and SENTINEL label design and enterprise label management solutions. In addition, the product development team released the 5.0 version of TEKLYNX CENTRAL CFR and TEKLYNX CENTRAL GHS, which offer centralized solutions specifically for medical device and chemical manufacturers.

"Our teams and our products are at the heart of our ability to help companies around the world barcode better,” stated TEKLYNX General Manager Doug Niemeyer. “We are honored to have received global recognition from the American Business Awards for Product Management Team of the Year.”

To learn more about TEKLYNX visit teklynx.com. To learn more about the Stevie® Awards and view the complete list of winners of the 2020 American Business Awards visit www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About TEKLYNX International

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.

https://www.teklynx.com/?utm_source=teklynx&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=american_business_awards
Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
Software & Systems Supply Chain Management
KEYWORDS Teklynx International
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Most Popular Articles

Now Playing on DCV-TV

Ce07a412-3254-46f2-bcd7-87a699e52cdd

Big Ass Fans Powerfoil X3.0: The Best-Selling Big Fan in the World

DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed
Powerfoil X3.0’s superior hub and airfoil systems deliver unmatched airflow to big spaces, powered by a purpose-built NitroSeal™ drive system and supported by world-class safety features. With premium materials and precise engineering, Powerfoil X3.0 improves comfort, safety, and efficiency in any DC.

Subscribe to DC Velocity Magazine

GET YOUR FREE SUBSCRIPTION

News from CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing