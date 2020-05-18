Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Logistics Plus Purchases Times-News Building in Erie, PA

May 18, 2020
ERIE, PA (May 18, 2020) – Logistics Plus Inc., a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, has purchased the 88 thousand square foot Times-News Building in Erie, Pennsylvania. The building, located only a block away from the Logistics Plus global headquarters at Erie’s historic Union Station, will remain home to Erie Times-News/GoErie.com and its staff, as well as MCPc, its other tenant. Logistics Plus will use the warehousing and dock space in the rear of the building to support current and new customer-related logistics activities.

The Times-News industrial office building located at 205 West 12th Street was constructed in 1970 and Erie-Times News (ETN) will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of its occupancy on June 6th. The Times-News was founded in 1888, and in 2016 it was acquired by GateHouse Media, now known as Gannett – the largest U.S. newspaper publisher in the country.

“This is a win-win for Erie,” said Jim Berlin, founder and CEO of Logistics Plus. “As the new building owner, we have a long-term agreement to keep Erie Times-News and MCPc home, here in Erie, where they belong. And the largely unused warehousing space in the back will now be used by Logistics Plus to support our current and future operations, keeping additional work in downtown Erie.”

“The sale of the building was something we were very uneasy about,” said Terry Cascioli, the Regional Vice-President NY/PA for Gannett. “We’re so excited that Logistics Plus is the new building owner, and all that anxiety has flipped to optimism. I know I speak for the entire employee group that having Logistics Plus as a partner could not have been a better outcome!”

“The closeness meant a lot,” added Berlin. “We need more high-end warehouse space.”

For additional information, please read yesterday’s ETN announcement on the https://www.goerie.com/news/20200517/erie-times-news-selling-building-newspaper-to-stay.

About Logistics Plus Inc.

Logistics Plus Inc. provides freight transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence technology, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. The company was founded over 23 years ago in Erie, PA by local entrepreneur, Jim Berlin. Today, Logistics Plus is a highly-regarded fast-growing and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With a strong passion for excellence, its 450 global employees put the “plus” in logistics by doing the big things properly, and the countless little things, that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success.

The Logistics Plus® network includes offices located in Erie, PA; Akron, OH; Baltimore, MD; Birmingham, AL; Buffalo, NY; Chicago, IL; Cleveland, OH; Dallas, TX; Des Moines, IA; Detroit, MI; Fort Worth, TX; Haslet TX; Houston, TX; Laredo, TX; Lexington, NC; Los Angeles, CA; Melbourne, FL; Nashville, TN; New York, NY; Olean, NY; Ontario, CA; San Bernardino, CA; San Francisco, CA; Tampa Bay, FL; Australia; Bahrain; Belgium; Canada; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Egypt; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Kazakhstan; Kenya; Libya; Mexico; Netherlands; Poland; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; Taiwan; Turkey; UAE; Ukraine; Uganda; and United Kingdom; with additional agents around the world. For more information, visit logisticsplus.net or follow @LogisticsPlus on Twitter.

