GEBRÜDER WEISS AND DELTA GROUP LOGISTICS DONATE PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT

Gebrüder Weiss, an international transport and logistics company with US headquarters in Chicago, has teamed up with Delta Group Logistics, LLC. to donate personal protective equipment (PPE) to police, truck drivers, healthcare facilities, and others this month.

Invested in the health and safety of their own essential workers, Gebrüder Weiss and Delta Group, who work together regularly, chose to invest additional funds into making sure the businesses around them had access to personal protective equipment. The companies purchased and have been overseeing the distribution of 8,000 facemasks to various organizations and companies in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. A majority of the face shields donated will go directly to Springfield, IL, to help stock the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' State Surplus Warehouse so that shields are ready when they are needed.

"Our teams understand how critical PPE is to the health and safety of our own warehouse workers. Being a family-owned company, we wanted to do more to help take care of the community. As soon as we had the opportunity to source face masks and face shields that we could deliver to the community, we moved on it. There is an immense need for PPE, and we are happy that we can make a small difference," said Mark McCullough, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss USA.

Gebrüder Weiss and Delta Group Logistics will continue distributing PPE to more area healthcare facilities and front-line workers over the next few weeks. Both companies' employees are actively and safely participating in face mask dissemination activities.

"I'm really delighted that we're able to partner with Gebrüder Weiss to donate PPE to the Elk Grove Police Department, the Illinois Truck Association and many of the healthcare facilities that have been hit so hard in the city's 2nd Ward," said Goran Mamic of Delta Group Logistics. "We are doing what we can as members of the logistics community, to help people protect themselves and protect others as we start to reactivate the economy," he added.