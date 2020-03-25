BERKSHIRE GREY RELEASES SECOND GENERATION ROBOTIC STORE REPLENISHMENT (RSR) SOLUTION

Boston, Massachusetts (March 24, 2020) – Berkshire Grey, a robotics and AI company delivering retail, ecommerce, and logistics fulfillment automation to global companies, announced that its next generation Robotic Store Replenishment (RSR) solution is now generally available for retail customers. The robotic picking solution automates break pack operations where eaches, inner packs, and less-than-case quantities are picked and shipped in customer specified containers to stores where associates re-stock shelves. Berkshire Grey customers are using RSR solutions today to pick millions of items in production operations, and typical payback periods are 3 years or less for operators.

Given labor challenges faced by many companies, and because the RSR enables efficient autonomous picking of smaller inventory quantities, the solution is popular with retailers seeking to optimize store inventory levels while ensuring superior in-stock positions. The RSR is part of Berkshire Grey’s portfolio of omni-channel fulfillment solutions which also include robotic ecommerce fulfillment, robotic induction for traditional sortation, and robotic parcel sortation systems. As with all Berkshire Grey robotic systems, the RSR can run for all shifts on demand and can support rapid scaling of operations to support high demand periods.

The second generation RSR delivers industry leading performance including best-in-class SKU coverage, real-time picking accuracy, unparalleled throughput, and world-class labor efficiency. The RSR solution is integrated into standard distribution processes with the robotic systems often working side-by-side with manual break pack operations while both are served with inventory from a traditional automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS). The RSR’s modular design allows retailers to scale the number of orders fulfilled simultaneously into the thousands and the number of items picked per week into the millions. The types of products that are compatible with the RSR include health and beauty items, apparel, electronics, housewares, packaged food, child care products, pet care, and other general merchandise items.

“The RSR presents forward-leaning retailers with the opportunity to gain competitive advantage in today’s changing retail environment,” said Peter Van Alstine, Senior Vice President & GM for Retail at Berkshire Grey. “The RSR helps retailers overcome the challenges of optimizing store inventory levels and customer service while dealing with a tight labor market. Our RSR systems have performed millions of picks in production at strategic customer sites today and are ready to deliver value for more customers.”

Robotic store replenishment systems run as a continuous and autonomous process to fulfill store replenishment orders. Totes of inventory are conveyed into the systems while, simultaneously, outbound store order containers are inducted. Industrial robotic arms outfitted with Berkshire Grey’s computer vision, array of sensors, and proprietary SpectrumGripperTM system pick individual items out of totes and deposit them into order containers. When an order is complete or the container is full, the system automatically moves each container to a labeling station and then onto shipping. Inventory totes are automatically routed back to the ASRS, and a new outbound order container is inducted every time a full container moves out of the system.

“Consumer buying behavior and expectations for synchronized omni-channel shopping experiences are driving up cost and complexity for every retail supply chain,” said Steve Johnson, President & COO of Berkshire Grey. “The RSR is one component of our solution portfolio that retailers can implement immediately to improve store replenishment speed while simultaneously reducing chain-wide inventory levels and improve in-stock positions for many product categories.”

Berkshire Grey deploys intelligent robotic solutions to automate tasks never before performed by machines in commercial settings. Through first-in-class technologies in artificial intelligence, computer vision, machine learning, advanced sensing, novel gripping, and robotics, Berkshire Grey solutions pick, pack, and sort the broadest assortment of products, packaging, and parcels – and all while continuously improving speed and performance through autonomous learning. Berkshire Grey’s customers typically optimize picking labor costs in break pack and ecommerce operations by 70% to 80% and improve throughput by 25% to 35%.

Berkshire Grey’s second generation RSR solution would have debuted at MODEX 2020, but the company canceled its participation in the tradeshow due to health and safety concerns related to the Coronavirus. Please contact Berkshire Grey to arrange 1-on-1 discussions and see how RSR can deliver value for your retail distribution operations.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE GREY

RADICALLY ESSENTIAL. FUNDAMENTALLY FORWARD.

Berkshire Grey helps customers radically change the essential way they do business by combining AI and robotics to automate omni-channel fulfillment. Berkshire Grey solutions are a fundamental engine of change that transform pick, pack, and sort operations to deliver competitive advantage for enterprises serving today’s connected consumers. Berkshire Grey customers include Global 100 retailers and logistics service providers. More information is available at www.berkshiregrey.com.