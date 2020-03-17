RFID Manufacturer

Infinite RFID technology co.,limited was found in 2010, and it is one of the leading UHF RFID hardware manufacturer from China. We are committed to offering the best RFID hardware and complete solutions for the automatic identification in various industrial applications.

INFINITE RFID Tech is an innovation-oriented high technical company, and it has experienced R&D team in the four major fields of microwave communications, embedded systems, large application software development, and industrial design. With our strong R&Ｄ team, we can offer

fast and reliable technical support for all our clients.

INFINITE RFID has always dedicated to make the best RFID products. Meanwhile, we are also committed to bringing high performance RFID hardware to the market at a competitive offer. We now have a wide range of UHF RFID products that can be widely used in various industrial applications, which solved many technical problems that restrict the development of the Internet of Things industry, and contributed to the application of the Internet of Things.

In the UHF RFID technology, which is one of the core technologies of the Internet of Things, our products have formed multiple series and multiple models, and the overall performance and level have reached the international first-class level. Products have been widely used in logistics, highway, railway education, tobacco, finance, coal mines, ports, security, gaming, industrial sites and other industries.