Home > Transportation > Dray Alliance raises $10.2 million in funding round

Dray Alliance raises $10.2 million in funding round

Drayage startup accelerates efforts to digitize port logistics; funding will help increase automation, fuel hiring in sales, engineering, and operations, company says.

By DC Velocity Staff

Drayage startup Dray Alliance has raised $10.2 million in Series A funding led by Matrix Partners, the company said today. Ex-Uber syndicate Moving Capital also participated in the round, along with previous investors Craft Ventures, Act One Ventures, and Wonder Ventures.

Dray Alliance is a digital drayage marketplace that connects shippers and truckers for short-range delivery of shipping containers between ports and logistics centers. The company will use the latest funding to increase automation in its products and to expand hiring in sales, engineering, and operations, company leaders said.

"The rise of e-commerce—accelerated by Amazon Prime—is forcing the logistics industry to a reckoning," Jake Jolis, a partner with Matrix Partners, said in a statement announcing the investment. "In an age of hyper-competition and ever-rising expectations on delivery time and reliability, every inch of the logistics supply chain matters. We have seen the rise of digitally enabled ocean freight forwarding and long-haul trucking, yet port logistics—a $50 billion market—has been stubbornly stuck. Drayage has remained the last bastion of extremely manual, paper-based, and inefficient processes in logistics. Dray is perfectly positioned to take advantage of this seismic opportunity."

Dray's technology solutions include a web application for shippers and a mobile app for drivers that automate and simplify drayage transactions. The company works with more than 50 enterprise customers, including containership liners Maersk, CMA-CGM, and APL, along with major importers, freight-forwarders, and third-party logistics providers (3PLs), according to the company.

Dray Alliance also announced the hiring of Sammi Liu as COO and Lauren Roberts as vice president of sales. Liu has worked in operations and logistics for Uber and was general manager of Los Angeles-based logistics service Shyp, and is now one of the first female COOs to lead the trucking industry, the company said. Roberts was previously with industrial Internet-of-Things (IoT) firm Samsara, and has also held senior sales positions at technology firms Indeni and Cisco.

Resources Mentioned In This Article Dray Alliance

More Videos » Transportation Videos

Join the Discussion

After you comment, click Post. If you're not already logged in, you will be asked to log in or register.

Feedback: What did you think of this article? We'd like to hear from you. DC VELOCITY is committed to accuracy and clarity in the delivery of important and useful logistics and supply chain news and information. If you find anything in DC VELOCITY you feel is inaccurate or warrants further explanation, please ?Subject=Feedback - : Dray Alliance raises $10.2 million in funding round">contact Chief Editor David Maloney. All comments are eligible for publication in the letters section of DC VELOCITY magazine. Please include you name and the name of the company or organization your work for.