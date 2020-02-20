Home > Transportation > Navis to acquire Biarri Rail

Navis to acquire Biarri Rail

Supply chain technology provider adds inland/intermodal solutions with purchase freight railroad solutions provider.

By DC Velocity Staff

Supply chain technology provider Navis will acquire Biarri Rail, expanding its largely port-based business to inland and intermodal solutions, the company said Wednesday. The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of the month; terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Melbourne, Australia-based Biarri Rail is a global provider of planning and scheduling optimization software for freight railroads. The deal expands California-based Navis' business in inland solutions, allowing it to provide freight operators around the world with planning software designed to improve the quality and efficiency of rail operations, including train services, locomotives, yards, railcars, crews, and train paths, the company said.

The acquisition follows Navis' December purchase of Jade Logistics, which offers its Master Terminal terminal operating system (TOS) for mixed-cargo ports.

"Navis is now strategically positioned to address the changing needs of its growing customer base as they expand operations into the inland/intermodal rail market while also serving railroads and rail shippers globally," the company said in a statement announcing the Biarri Rail acquisition.

The Biarri Rail team will continue to operate out of its Melbourne, Australia, and Chicago offices, the company said. Navis is a division of Cargotec, a Finland-based provider of cargo-handling equipment and services.

