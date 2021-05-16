Steve Geary on Global Logistics and Risk
Steve Geary is adjunct faculty at the University of Tennessee's Haaslam College of Business and is a lecturer at The Gordon Institute at Tufts University. He is the President of the Supply Chain Visions family of companies, consultancies that work across the government sector. Steve is a contributing editor at DC Velocity, and editor-at-large for CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly.

Is anybody going to learn their lesson?

The east coast gas crisis is not a hiccup. It’s a warning.

May 16, 2021
Steve Geary
“The drivers stuck in gas lines after the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, the Texans freezing in their homes after the February grid collapse, the Californians sweltering through their own power failures last summer — all were paying the unintended and unexpected price of efficiency,” writes Will Englund of the Washington Post on April 16.  

The Post goes on, “Four big oil refineries have shut down in Pennsylvania and New Jersey since 2010 because it’s cheaper to bring in gasoline by pipeline from the Gulf Coast, 1,500 miles away — as long as that pipeline stays in operation.”

It’s something we all need to think about.  Resilience matters.
