Is anybody going to learn their lesson?

“The drivers stuck in gas lines after the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, the Texans freezing in their homes after the February grid collapse, the Californians sweltering through their own power failures last summer — all were paying the unintended and unexpected price of efficiency,” writes Will Englund of the Washington Post on April 16.
The Post goes on, “Four big oil refineries have shut down in Pennsylvania and New Jersey since 2010 because it’s cheaper to bring in gasoline by pipeline from the Gulf Coast, 1,500 miles away — as long as that pipeline stays in operation.”
It’s something we all need to think about. Resilience matters.
