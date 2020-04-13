Dispatches
Dispatches RSS FeedRSS

Martha_spizziri_172x214
Martha Spizziri has been a writer and editor for more than 30 years. She spent 11 years at Logistics Management and was web editor at Modern Materials Handling magazine for five years, starting with the website's launch in 1996. She has long experience in developing and managing Web-based products.

First podcast episode; Covid-19 resources

April 13, 2020
Martha Spizziri

Logistics Matters with DC VelocityWe've just uploaded the first episode of our new podcast, Logistics Matters with DC Velocity. The focus of the episode is, of course, Covid-19 and its effects on the logistics industry. Our editors discuss a slew of issues, including:

  • the challenges of helping employees feel safe coming to work during the coronavirus crisis;
  • Covid-19 deaths in the logistics industry;
  • new companies that are emerging to serve the at-home workforce;
  • the effect the virus is having on cargo volumes; and
  • Covid-19 resources for supply chain professionals (more on that below).

Subscribe or listen here.

 

Robert McKeelOn our next episode: Robert McKeel of Fortna

This Friday, we'll have our first guest on the podcast: Robert McKeel, the new CEO of the automation, engineering services, and software company Fortna.

McKeel joined the company in March after spending more than 25 years at General Electric, where his most recent role was president and CEO. At Fortna, he'll not only be responsible for optimizing the company's operations, but will oversee its continued growth, both organically and through acquisitions.

Subscribe to hear the episode when it's available.

 

Covid-19 resources 

You might want to bookmark these two pages:

Both pages will be continuously updated.

 

Most Popular Articles

Now Playing on DCV-TV

F934d3fe-8487-4518-99ee-34af3e201dd3

Covid-19 update from the American Logistics Aid Network

DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed
Covid-19 has facilitated the need to re-imagine every aspect of our supply chain. Kathy Fulton and Mark Richards from the American Logistics Aid Network comment on the current situation and offer best practices and resources for moving forward. Video produced by MHI for ALAN.

Subscribe to DC Velocity Magazine

GET YOUR FREE SUBSCRIPTION

News from CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing