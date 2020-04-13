First podcast episode; Covid-19 resources

We've just uploaded the first episode of our new podcast, Logistics Matters with DC Velocity. The focus of the episode is, of course, Covid-19 and its effects on the logistics industry. Our editors discuss a slew of issues, including:

the challenges of helping employees feel safe coming to work during the coronavirus crisis;

Covid-19 deaths in the logistics industry;

new companies that are emerging to serve the at-home workforce;

the effect the virus is having on cargo volumes; and

Covid-19 resources for supply chain professionals (more on that below).

On our next episode: Robert McKeel of Fortna

This Friday, we'll have our first guest on the podcast: Robert McKeel, the new CEO of the automation, engineering services, and software company Fortna.

McKeel joined the company in March after spending more than 25 years at General Electric, where his most recent role was president and CEO. At Fortna, he'll not only be responsible for optimizing the company's operations, but will oversee its continued growth, both organically and through acquisitions.

Covid-19 resources

You might want to bookmark these two pages:

: An aggregation of all our coverage of the coronavirus in one place. dcvelocity.com/covid19resources: Our editors have compiled links to useful Covid-19 information from a variety logistics organizations.

Both pages will be continuously updated.