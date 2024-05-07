Synergy Again Positioned in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for WMS

Synergy Logistics has been recognized in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) for the 12th time.

Businesses are independently measured on both vision and ability to execute, with Synergy’s award-winning cloud-based WMS, SnapFulfil, again placed in the 'niche' quadrant focused on solutions producing tangible feature improvements.

Of the eight niche vendors identified for 2024, Synergy is the furthest towards the ‘visionary’ quadrant axis.

Synergy Logistics’ Chief Commercial Officer, Brian Kirst, says: “We are so proud to have received placement once again in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for WMS as it helps to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to deliver a technologically advanced system where customers can enjoy swift and agile deployment, plus a rapid return on investment. Also, the ease of which operators can execute our WMS and MAO stands out from the crowd in what is a highly competitive marketplace.”

SnapFulfil’s robust and flexible rules engine allows for high levels of non-code adaptability to support customer-specific and vertical-industry-specific requirements. This enables Synergy’s rapid implementation methodology.

Synergy’s multi-agent orchestration (MAO) platform, SnapControl, provides integration, work prioritization and allocation capabilities to better orchestrate tasks among humans, devices and robots - and can be deployed independently of its SnapFulfil WMS.

Overall service and disaster recovery service level agreements (SLAs), plus scalable seasonal pricing strategies, allow companies to flex their number of concurrent users and associated costs based on seasonal demand variations.

In addition, the SnapBuddy tool is a video training and remote implementation solution that overlays instructional, interactive guidance to end users and offers configuration instruction and real-time training and feedback.

During the past 12 months, Synergy has further expanded its technology partners ecosystem, which is already 40+ companies strong across sectors like ERP, iPaaS, Marketplace, Robotics & MHE, Shipping, plus channel partners.