TruckSmarter, AscendTMS Integrate To Increase Access To Free Load Posting Directly To Owner Operator

TAMPA, FLA. –May 7, 2024 – This week, TruckSmarter, currently the fastest growing load board for brokers and carriers, and AscendTMS, the #1 rated transportation management system (TMS), have announced their official integration.

The integration allows freight brokers using the AscendTMS platform to post quickly and easily to TruckSmarter’s 100% free load board, largely comprised of tens of thousands of dedicated owner operators. Together, the two logistics leaders will give brokers greater access to free load posting services, with increased reach to TruckSmarter’s 120,000 carriers, and the convenience of one-click posting to the top-rated load board for owner operators through the AscendTMS platform.

Paolo Bernasconi, TruckSmarter Co-Founder and CTO, says, “We’re excited to partner with AscendTMS and grateful for their support. Together, we will equip brokers, especially mid- to small-sized brokers, with more and better tools to move freight. The TruckSmarter Load Board is not only free for brokers, but it allows brokers to post unlimited loads, however they choose, including in their TMS. So, we end up aligning with and amplifying their workflow, instead of forcing them to adjust to a new platform.”

Tim Higham, CEO of AscendTMS, said; “Many brokers and shippers prefer working with professional owner operators because the level of service is so high, and the overall driver performance is superior. This integration allows thousands of active AscendTMS brokers and shippers to post their loads directly to these owner operators, and to easily access this high-performing and reliable capacity with one single click.”

TruckSmarter quickly became the top-rated load board for carriers to use because, in addition to being 100% free, the application offers truck drivers and owners a suite of tools to help them build, manage, and grow their business, including fuel discounts, factoring, and banking services.

Bernasconi continues, “Our mission is to empower truck drivers’ lives, and by making it easier for quality brokers to post to our load board, we’re able to offer more and better loads for our carriers. And it’s just the beginning. We look forward to future integrations to come that will provide simpler, more cost-effective solutions for brokers and carriers.”

###

About InMotion Global

InMotion Global, Inc. provides their free and award-winning Transportation Management System, AscendTMS®, to freight shippers, freight brokers, and trucking companies. AscendTMS® is used by tens of thousands of companies in over 30 countries, from small single-person logistics operations to multi-billion-dollar international corporations. AscendTMS can manage any logistics operation, and is the world’s leading cloud-based TMS software and ranked as the number one TMS software by Crowd Reviews, Capterra, and Software Advice (a Gartner company). InMotion Global, Inc. is headquartered in Brandon, Florida. Learn more at www.TheFreeTMS.com or at www.InMotionGlobal.com.

About TruckSmarter

TruckSmarter is the one-stop shop for truck drivers and owner-operators to build, manage, and grow their businesses. The free platform helps drivers earn more and hold onto more of their money through a powerful suite of tools: a free load board to find and book loads, fuel discounts up to $1.50/gal off, simple, transparent factoring, and banking tools for truck drivers. Learn more at www.trucksmarter.com.

For More Information Contact:

Chris Parker - AscendTMS

(813) 681-5000 x1344

CParker@InMotionGlobal.com