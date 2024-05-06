Canadian Logistics Professional Elected Warehouse Industry Chairman

May 6, 2024 (Des Plaines, Ill.) – The International Warehouse Logistics Association (IWLA) announces the election of Ontario native Daryl Lester as the 2024/2025 IWLA Chairman of the Board, following the IWLA Business Meeting April 23 during the 2024 IWLA Convention & Expo. Lester is the second IWLA Canadian Chairman in the organization’s 133-year history.

Lester brings with him a wealth of experience and commitment to the 3PL warehousing, ecommerce fulfillment, distribution, and logistics industry. As the president of Adaptive Logistics in Tillsonburg, Ontario, he demonstrates exceptional leadership, driving growth and innovation within the company and positioning it as a leader in the industry.

“Throughout his career, Daryl has honed his expertise in understanding the evolving needs of clients and the significance of staying ahead of market trends – on both sides of the border,” says IWLA Nominating Committee Chairman Scott Mayfield, CAO & president of Kenco Management Services. “Daryl's dedication to the industry is reflected in his frequent participation as a speaker at industry events. He was instrumental in growing IWLA’s ability to serve 3PL warehouses that focus on B2B and B2C fulfillment through leadership on the association’s Fulfillment Council.”

Lester also elevated IWLA’s presence in Canada, growing membership and participation among third- party warehouses across the country as a leader in the IWLA Canadian Council. In addition, he served on the IWLA Membership Committee and chaired the IWLA Technology Symposium Planning Committee. He will now lead the 18-member IWLA Board of Directors, representing warehousing organizations and supplier partners across the continent.

"Daryl's visionary leadership qualities and deep understanding of this industry make him an excellent choice to lead IWLA as the association continues its focus on growth, service, education, and advocacy,” says IWLA President & CEO Jay D. Strother. “I look forward to working by his side to raise the stature of the warehouse logistics industry and to further help professionals who manage this key segment of the North American supply chain.”

When asked about his new role within the association, Lester says, “It is a distinct honor and privilege to be the first Canadian in the modern era of IWLA to be chosen by a group of peers and fellow members to lead the association as IWLA Chairman of the Board.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have served alongside some of the great leaders before me and continue to help guide and grow IWLA—bringing value to our warehouse and partner members—and continuing the legacy built by former chairmen and boards to make IWLA the best supply chain trade organization.”

Lester’s term as IWLA Chairman runs through May 6, 2025.

Note: Photos are available on request. IWLA Convention media credentials are available for accredited industry journalists. For more information, please send your requests to mdonahue@IWLA.com or call 847.813.4696.

About IWLA: Since 1891, the International Warehouse Logistics Association has been the resource for warehouse logistics, advocacy, and education. For more information, visit www.IWLA.com. IWLA, formerly the American Warehouse Association, serves nearly 600 corporate members representing 3,000 warehousing locations.