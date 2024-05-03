FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Dave Brady

Title: VP of Sales

Phone: 937.415.1715

Email: dbrady@daytonfreight.com

Date: May 3, 2024

Web: daytonfreight.com

LANGHAM LOGISTICS HONORED DAYTON FREIGHT AS LTL CARRIER OF THE YEAR

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, was awarded the LTL Carrier of the Year by Langham Logistics.

The Langham Logistics award was given based on the following criteria: service times, claims, customer service response, pricing turnaround time, billing accuracy, account representation and local terminal response.

Langham Logistics is a woman-owned, third-party logistics and freight management company established in 1988. Based in Indianapolis IN, they offer supply chain management, domestic and international freight services, cold chain shipping, airport logistics services, and warehouse and fulfillment services around the globe.

Dayton Freight’s VP of Sales, Dave Brady said, “Dayton Freight is very grateful to be the first recipient of this award from Langham Logistics. It’s an honor for our Company and employees to be recognized as a top carrier. We look forward to a continued partnership with Langham Logistics.”

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 12th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 60+ Service Centers in 14 Midwest states, served by 6,000+ employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

Photo caption: Cody Hurst, Chuck Nelson, Dawn Campbell, Cathy Langham (Langham Logistics), Dan Straus (Langham Logistics)

##